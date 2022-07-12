MARYVILLE POLICE
June 22
9:38 a.m. – 900 block N. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
June 27
8:12 a.m. – 1300 block N. Main – Illegal dumping – Ongoing investigation
2:11 p.m. – 300 block W. 4th – Recovered property – Lithium batteries
3:45 p.m. – 100 block S. Buchanan – Assault – Ongoing investigation
June 29
8:01 a.m. – 500 block W. Cooper – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
11:42 a.m – 500 block W. Cooper – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
June 30
8:09 a.m. – 200 block S. Mulberry – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
11:17 a.m. – 300 block S. Main – Alexander R. Cornine, 24, Maryville, Wanted on warrant, failure to appear
July 1
9:15 a.m. – 200 block N. Market – Lost/stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
July 2
8:13 p.m. – 30000 US Highway 136 – Michelle L. Gascoigne, 45, Maryville – Driving while suspended
Accidents
June 27
1:55 p.m. – 200 block W. 4th – Driver 1: George D. Haile, 80, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Krista L. Barcus, Hopkins
June 30
8:15 a.m. – W. 1st & N. Walnut – Driver 1: John P. Crum, 49, Kansas City – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Jeffrey S. Runion, 32, Maryville
July 3
6:33 p.m. – 31000 block US Highway 136 – Driver 1: Unknown; Driver 2: Margaret F. Pierson, 69, Maryville