MARYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
June 24
9:18 a.m. – 500 block N. Laura – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
June 28
12:15 a.m. – 600 block S. Main – Zacheriah M. Taylor, 21, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated
7:28 p.m. – 700 block N. Maryville – Recovered property – Bicycle
June 29
10:20 p.m. – 300 block Park Ave. – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
June 30
2:21 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Caitlin R. silvas, 33, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
July 1
11:49 a.m. – 200 block White Ridge Dr. – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
1:09 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Financial exploitation – Ongoing investigation
5:56 p.m. – 400 block W. 16th – Peace disturbance – Ongoing investigation
10:46 p.m. – 800 block E. 4th – Tampering with motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
July 2
1:30 a.m – 200 block N. Buchanan – Joshua L. Salas, 30, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to maintain right half of roadway, No valid driver’s license
1:55 a.m. – 800 block E. 4th – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
2:06 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
3:48 p.m. – 1700 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
July 3
3:03 a.m. – 800 block E. 4th – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
6:31 a.m. 100 block E. Edwards – Recovered property – Vehicle
Accidents
June 24
8:45 p.m. – 800 block E. 4th – Vehicle owner 1: Joseph A. Delapaz, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: William T. Patton, Maryville
July 3
11:50 a.m. – W. 1st & S. Walnut – Driver 1: Caden A. Phipps, 18, Maryville – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Norma L. Clark, 84, Maryville
6:18 p.m. – 600 block N. Main – Driver 1: Jackson R. Ozanne, 18, Maryville; Driver 2: James T. Boyd, 18, Maryville