MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
July 1
Andrew A. Faustlin, 25, Ravenwood – Misd. Driving while intoxicated; No taillights
July 2
Everton L. Hayden, 36, Clyde – Following too closely; Failure to drive on right half of roadway; Failure to signal; Failure to yield to emergency vehicle; Stopping in the middle of roadway; Failure to stop at red light; Driving while intoxicated; Driving while suspended; Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia; Littering; Resisting arrest; Sexual assault
July 4
9:38 p.m. – Joshua W. Paulus, 23, West Des Moines, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated