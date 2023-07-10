LAND TRANSFERS
June 1, 2023
Kimberly E. Keever to Brian D. Keever – Lots 13, 14, 15 Blk 10 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Brian D. Keever to Kimberly E. Keever – Lots 4-8 Blk 2 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Randy Houston to Jonathan and Bonnie Scott Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Lot 28 Westridge Est. Plat No. 1
Marion M. Mick to Tina S. Carlson – All Lot 7 and Part of Lots 8, 9, 10 Blk 6 Original Town of Skidmore
Club Enterprises LLC, Robert Chleborad to Barenkatze Properties LLC – E 89 Ft. Lot 2 Blk 20 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville
Derek J. and Dayja U. Ragan to Joseph Michael Tomasso – Lot 2 Blk 7 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
June 2, 2023
Elaine Millsap Revocable Living Trust to Jeffrey M. Meyer – NW SW Sec 15-64-34
Terry W. and Stephanie E. Webb to Nathan and Kasi Stoner – Lots 9, 10 Blk 1 Elizabeth Prathers’ Addition...See Record
Wilma Bayless Trust, Robert L. Bayless Trustee to Robert L. and Johnny R. Bayless – Sec 17 & 8-66-37
Sixth & Vine Church of Christ to Hayes Brothers Properties LLC – W1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 1 Original Town of Maryville
Vernon and Teresa Wright to Hunter and Sarah McFall-Boegeman – W1/2 NE1/4 Blk 24 Original Town of Maryville
Anita L. Dougherty to Brandon L. Dougherty – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 12-66-36...See Record
Larry W. and Vicky L. Murphy to Cole K. and Stacy N. Fisher – See Record
Breann Hunt, Breann and Dakota Weese to Joshua A. and Victoria L. Kinder – Lots 9-12 Blk 1 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
June 5, 2023
Lee and Sharee Dumke Family Irrevocable Trust to Breann and Dakota Weese – Lot 28 Blk 6 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
Greg and Kelli Hansen to Michael D. and Sherry L. Bay – See Record
Spurns Development LLC, Danny Burns to Cary S. and Susan C. Cook – Lot 50 Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat No. 1
Edward J. and L. Diane Higdon to Ed and Diane Higdon Family Trust – Com SW Cor Sec 13-64-35...See Record
Charles Harroun to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – Lot 3 Blk 7 Deatley’s Addition to Maryville
Louis H. and Donna Null to Ty Hilsabeck – S1/4 Cor Sec 20-66-34
Spurns Development LLC, Danny Burns to Cary S. and Susan C. Cook – Lot 50 Scout Ridge Estates
Randy E. Yates to William F. Yates – NW Cor Lot 3 Blk 2 WH Davis First Addition to Burlington Jct.
June 6, 2023
Ralph James, Tisa, Kenneth Dale, David Lynn, and Candace Wright to L.E.W. Farms LLC – Sec 13-62-36 and Sec 14-62-36
Alan M. Germond to Luis Albert Rangel Olvera – Lot 6 Blk 34 City Company’s Addition to Maryville
June 7, 2023
William Tadlock to Linda Tadlock – S 44 Ft. Lot 4 Moses Spears’ First Addition to Ravenwood
James Ralph Daniels to James Ralph Daniels Life Estate, James Richard Daniels, Sharon K. Hilbert – E 89 Ft. Lot 3 Blk 7 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
James A. and B. Elaine Nichols Revocable Trust to John A. Nichols – Lot 14 Plat No 4 Sunset Hills Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Jacob Stoll Farm LLC to Doug and Marsha Lager – N 23 Ft. Lot 3 Blk 14 Comstock’s First Addition to Conception Jct.
June 8, 2023
Barry Dale, Roxanne and Ruby Roxanne Coffelt to Barry Dale and Ruby Roxanne Coffelt Joint Revocable Trust Agreement – See Record