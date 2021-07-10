COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 29.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor Licenses for Aramark, Elks #760 (and caterer’s license), The Stable Pub and Grub and Highway Road House. Road and Bridge to Mike Henggeler for reimbursement; Sheriff to DRT Ammo for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MOPERM Auto Loss report (2021 Chevy Pickup VIN: 3GCUYAEFMG212167); Financial Statement from Grant Township
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects.
• The commission returned a call to a Polk Township resident with questions on gravel on his drive that has washed away. The resident was referred to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor.
• Two stools in the basement of the courthouse were pulled and capped. A call was made to Dennis Buckles of Quality Restoration and Sealants requesting a bid for sealant work on both the Administration Center and the jail building. A call was made to Jason Brown Roofing asking them to come take a look at the roof on the Administration Center. Commissioner Walker worked on a light on the courthouse lawn.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed the reassessment process his office has been working on.
• Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney introduced Terry White as a new independent contractor to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. White will be covering Division II court dates. Phillips also updated the commission on his office activities.
• Commissioner Burns along with E. Walker inspected Bridge #988 in Washington Township, as well as the culvert on Old Highway CC (Jade Road.)
• The commission returned a call to a Union Township resident regarding a phone line issue on a property in their township. Calls will be made to Tenaska on the resident’s behalf.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, July 1.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Liquor Licenses for Burny’s Sports Bar, El Nopal and Backyard Vine & Wine (caterer’s license.) Invoices to Strata Architecture and Preservation and Precision Lock and Key.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Worker’s Compensation claim information; Additions and Abatements for April, May and June, 2021.
• Alex Rice gave updates on his Eagle Scout project at the Freedom Rock and the Veteran’s memorial monument on the courthouse lawn to the commission.
• The commission went into closed session at 8:27 per Missouri Sunshine Law 610.020 (1) – Litigation. The commission came out of close session at 9:00 a.m.
• The second reading of the Application to close County Road #335, running west, starting at Apollo Trail and ending at the Nodaway/Atchison County line. Patton read the Order Vacating a County Road and outlined the steps the commission has taken in the process of vacating the road. A motion was made to close the above stated portion of County Road #335. The commission asked for discussion from those present. No public comments. The motion was seconded and passed. County Road #335, running west, starting at Apollo Trail and ending at the Nodaway/Atchison County line is now vacated. Also present: Gary and Mary Beth Shipps, land owners on one side of the road.
• Patton opened the Board of Equalization (B.O.E.) hearing with a presentation of the property in question and introductions. An appeal by Mary Mart Corporation (represented by Mark Watkins, Trustee of Lewis C. Watkins estate) on the valuation of the real property at 1424 S. Main Street, Maryville, Missouri. Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed why the valuation increased and how the valuation process works. Wallace turned the floor over to Watkins for his appeal. Kevin Hartman, county appraiser, spoke to how he had appraised the property. The floor was open for discussion and questions. Walker asked for a motion. A motion was made by Walk to leave the appraised value of the property as found by the assessor’s office. Seconded by Burns. All were in favor. The valuation of the real property stands. Mary Mart Corporation does have other avenues to pursue if he disagrees and chooses to move forward. Burns made a motion to close out of B.O.E. hearing. Walk seconded. All were in favor.
• Kim Mildward with NW MO Regional Council of Governments presented the official Maintenance Plan and ADA Accessibility Study in regards to the Historical Preservation Grant, along with the cost estimates as presented by Angie Gaebler and Claire Ashbrook of Strata Architecture. Mildward will be sending out a survey to other Missouri counties that have historic courthouses to gain more information on what they have done, vendors they have used and funding sources they have utilized. Discussion centered around moving forward seeking eligible funding sources. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Tammy Carter, H.R. director.
• Messages were left for Monte Ten Kley and Timberly Ross of Tenaska, Clear Creek Wind Project. Ten Kley called back and the commission discussed ongoing issues from during construction phase. Ten Kley referred the commission to John Beacom at Tenaska to discuss the issues. A call was made to Beacom to share the issues. Beacom asked for time to look into the issues and get back with the commission when he has more information.
• The State Emergency Management Agency 3rd Quarter Disaster Assistance Quarterly Report was completed and submitted.
• Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney brought in a contract for Xerox for signature. Phillips presented his plan to the commission for a new hire