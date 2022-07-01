LAND TRANSFERS
June 21, 2022
Millsap & Singer PC, William Arthur Enk, South & Associates, Allen South to Jared Vickroy – S1/2 of Tract Com 12 ft N of NW Cor Blk 4 MG Roseberry’s Addition to the City of Maryville…See Record
Tracie E. and Richard B. Chochon to RPM Agency Equity Partners LLC – Lot 4 Half Blk 6 MG Roseberry’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Whitford-Vantwa, Inc., Bryan Twaddle, Pamela A. Vansickle to Mark A. Hoover Revocable Living Trust, Melinda A. Sayre-Hoover Revocable Living Trust – Tract 7, NW Cor Lot 6 Highland Estates Plat No 1…See Record
RPM Agency Equity Partners LLC to Angela Kloos – Lot 4 Half Blk 6 MG Roseberry’s Addition to the City of Maryville
Helen D. Whitaker to Menno and Susanna Borntreger – Lots 19, 20, 21 Blk 4 Original Town of Elmo
June 22, 2022
Shon Collins to Ashlie Nicole Marriott – Lot 7, 8, 9 and S3/4 Lot 10 Blk 19 Original Town of Pickering
Mike and Kathy Brand to John Brand – Lot 2 Blk 4 Beverly Hills Addition, an Addition yo the Original City of Maryville
June 23, 2022
Land Trust, Bosch Revocable Trust, Beverly J. Stewart Trustee to Russell and Cheryl Kay Nicholson – Atract in Sec 31-67-34…See Record
Harold Hendrix and Denise Hunt to Michael and Shelley Combs – Com SE Cor Sec 22-65-36…See Record
James E. and Peggy A. Lance Revocable Living Trust to Eric T. and Linda S. Lance – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 22-63-36…See Record
Monica A. Patton, Trustee under the Amendment and Restatement of Declaration of Trust to Monica A. Patton – See Record
June 24, 2022
Donald Dean Gillenwater to Donald Dean Gillenwater Living Trust – Lots 1-45 Block 1 Hagan’s Addition to the Original Town of Barnard66-35
Kathleen and Kenneth Shawn Price to Andrea Murphy – A Tract Com NE Cor of Lot 12, Shiel’s Addition to the Town of Burlington Jct…See Record
Stephanie R. and Michael Dale and Jamey and Angie Appleton to Tyrone Pankau – NE Cor SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 2-66-35… See Record
Michael L. Wallace to Jessica Dymond – Tract in SW Cor SW1/4 in Sec 25-65-36..See Record