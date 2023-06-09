LAND TRANSFERS
May 22, 2023
Howard A. and Janet S. Acklin to Howard and Janet Acklin Joint Revocable Trust Agreement – See Record
May 23, 2023
Southlaw, PC, Logan Allen to Federal National Mortgage Association – Lots 4, 5, 6, 7 Blk 28 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Savannah Hansen, Savannah Dilley to Kaelan Hansen – Lots 6, 7 Exc. 10’ of North Side Lot 7 Blk 51 Original Town of Hopkins
Kurt L. and Sandra K. Davis Revocable Trust to Daniel and Kate Harrison – Lot 9 Goodings Resubdivision of Faustiana Addition, an Addition to Maryville
May 24, 2023
Marion Marie Mick to Justin Wayne Carlson – Lot 7 and Com at NE Cor Lot 8, Blk 6 Original Town of Skidmore
Christopher M. and Shelley R. Rabel Riley to Nathan James and Andrea Lynn Blackford – Lot 69 Golden Acres Plat No. 1
Barbara L. Miller Revocable Trust to Kyle and Elizabeth Christiansen – Lot 21 Golden Acres Plat No 1
May 26, 2023
Jerry A. Bammer, Sr. to Robert Jacob Finch – Lots 3, 6, 7 Blk 3 Bohart’s Second Addition to Graham
May 30, 2023
Brandon and Rachael Stanley to Georgia and Lonny Mackey – Part of Lot 13 Timberview Estates..See Record
Joyce U. Ecker Revocable Living Trust, Terry L. Ecker and Vickie L. Ecker, Successor Trustees to Ethan Blake McIntyre – SE NW Sec 17-66-37 Except...See Record
Feuerbacher Farms, LLC, John Michael and Rebecca Feuerbacher to Gary L. Ecker Revocable Living Trust, Terry L. Ecker and Vickie L. Ecker, Successor Trustees
Seth Thomas and Hanna Strough to Angie Ohnmacht Norris – Lots 8B, 9B Scout Ridge Estate Plat No 1
Jack N. and Phyllis Willhoyte Revocable Living Trust, Pamela Nelson and Debra Parman, Successor Trustees to BCS Rentals, LLC – S1/2 W 100 Ft S 132 Ft Blk 5 William R. Saunders Addition to Maryville
May 31, 2023
Linda Marie Freemyer to Caleb and Ginny Landess – W1/2 Lot 5 Blk 9 Northwest Addition to Maryville
Terry W. and Stephanie Webb to Kaylee Nicole Merrigan and William J. Wilson – Lot 16 Wandering Hills Est Plat No. 2
Terrell A. and Laura Eighmy to Seth Robert Thomas – Lot 8 Village O West Plat No 2
Bryan D. Nigh and Lena C. Anderson to Julie R. Cassavaugh Trust – S 17 Ft Lot 4 and N 45 Ft Lot 5, 6 Blk 21 Torrances Addition to Maryville
Sarah M. Sybert to Jacobi D. Sybert – N1/2 Lot 10 and All Lots 11-15 Except 4 Ft. Lot 15 Blk 5 Guilford
Anthony and Heather Jacoby to Colin and Courtney Kennard – Lot 17 Blk 6 Original Town of Ravenwood