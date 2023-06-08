MARRIAGE LICENSES
May 2, 2023
May 2, 2023
Trevor David Townsend, 21, to Kylee Allyn Dougan, 22, Maryville
May 10, 2023
Kirby John Hansen, 22, to Mackenzie Lynn Finney, 21, Hopkins
May 11, 2023
Joseph David Campbell, 34, to Katelyn Elizabeth Stiens, 31, Maryville
May 13, 2023
Justin Lee Ralph, 29, to Paige Marie Kelley, 25, Kansas City
May 15, 2023
Jack Gordon Wieland, Jr., 52, to Lena Joanne Allen, 52, Skidmore
May 18, 2023
Garret Paul Pescetto, 30, to Koral J. Gunnerson, 29, Maryville
May 23, 2023
David Scott Glidden II, 33, to Megan Nicole Clements, 28, Skidmore
Caleb Andrew Lunsford, 28, to Angela Jane Goldizen, 29, Maryville
May 24, 2023
Brandon Louis-Joseph Skidmore, 28, to Abeni Cai Darling-Andrews, 21, Emporia, Kansas
May 25, 2023
John L. Stidd III, 26, to Sandra Ruth Anne Benedict, 26, Burlington Jct.
Bradley Carver Reeves, 21, to April Jean Murphy, 21, Maryville
May 26, 2023
Ethan Carl Graham, 27, Maryville to Amanda Nicole Frueh, 24, Conception Jct.
William Leo Boswell, 21, to Payton Shawnee Henggeler, 23, Ravenwood
Dylan Alexander Saldana, 24, Maryville to Anna Rose Dirks, 23, Hopkins
May 30, 2023
Parker Joseph Schwartz, 25, to Hailey Ann Manville, 25, Maryville
May 31, 2023
Clay Matthew Cox, 24, to Maggie Leigh Jackson, 25, New Market, Iowa
