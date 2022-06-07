NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
April 9
Chance M. Barber, 20, Ravenwood, Driving while intoxicated, Minor visibly intoxicated; Operated vehicle without operable tail lamps
April 11
Laurie A. Long, 48, Rosendale, Failure to activate turn signal
April 20
James D. Gabbert, 45, Maryville, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Operate motorcycle when license not validated for such
April 23
Deputies responded to a report of animal bite in Conception Jct.
April 25
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Ravenwood. Brenda Harvey, 44, Ravenwood, Attempt unlawful possession of a firearm; Peace disturbance
April 26
Deputies responded to a report of peace disturbance in Elmo
April 27
Bobby L. Clark, 44, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of lost or stolen license
April 28
Cassandra L. Baker, 31, Maryville, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville
May 2
Max W. Shafer IV, 33, Fairfax, Probation violation
Jerry L. Binegar, 50 Des Moines, Iowa, Failure to appear, Nodaway and Atchison counties
May 3
Ariel L. Hays, 31, Failure to appear
May 4
Cedric S. Shields, 25, Charlotte, North Carolina, Assault
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville, Marisa A. Mackey, 33, Maryville, Assault
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Conception Jct.
May 5
Sidhartha Annamaneni, 24, Maryville, Failure to appear
May 6
Aaron A. Landers, 37, St. Joseph, Failure to appear
Tammy R. Foster, 51, Hopkins, Possession of controlled substance 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Passed vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Seat belt violation; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer
Deputies too a report of stealing in Bolckow
May 8
Harold E. Suman Jr., 54, St. Joseph, Probation violation
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Hopkins
May 9
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Burlington Jct.
May 10
Marshall P.W. Pearcy, 24, Maryville, Probation violation
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville. Sophia E. Ferguson, 18, Maryville, Property damage; Timothy R. Richardson, 20, Maryville, Property damage
May 11
Kristyn M. Trigg, 22, Maryville, Possession of marijuana less than 10 grams
May 13
Israel Ballesteros, 28, Kansas City, Failure to appear
Tyreque M. Osborne, 24, Kansas City, Probation violation
May 14
Bryson L. Thurman, 38, Grant City, Failure to maintain right half of roadway
May 16
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville
Sarah C. Brown, 24, Kansas City, Johnson County warrant for possession of marijuana
May 17
Kelly H. Goodin, 64, Maryville, Randolph County warrants for probation violation
Jacob A.M. Nastasio, 30, Maryville, Failure to obey judge’s order
May 18
Samuel D. Cornell, 32, Buchanan County warrant for property damage
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Conception Jct.
Spencer T. Allee, 22, Maryville, Sex offender present/loiter within 500’ of park with playground, pool, museum
May 20
Jacob C. Grimm, 33, Princeton, Failure to appear
May 25
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville