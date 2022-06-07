NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

April 9

Chance M. Barber, 20, Ravenwood, Driving while intoxicated, Minor visibly intoxicated; Operated vehicle without operable tail lamps

April 11

Laurie A. Long, 48, Rosendale, Failure to activate turn signal

April 20

James D. Gabbert, 45, Maryville, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Operate motorcycle when license not validated for such

April 23

Deputies responded to a report of animal bite in Conception Jct.

April 25

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Ravenwood. Brenda Harvey, 44, Ravenwood, Attempt unlawful possession of a firearm; Peace disturbance

April 26

Deputies responded to a report of peace disturbance in Elmo

April 27

Bobby L. Clark, 44, Failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of lost or stolen license

April 28

Cassandra L.  Baker, 31, Maryville, Failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville

May 2

Max W. Shafer IV, 33, Fairfax, Probation violation

Jerry L. Binegar, 50 Des Moines, Iowa, Failure to appear, Nodaway and Atchison counties

May 3

Ariel L. Hays, 31, Failure to appear

May 4

Cedric S. Shields, 25, Charlotte, North Carolina, Assault

Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville, Marisa A. Mackey, 33, Maryville, Assault

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Conception Jct.

May 5

Sidhartha Annamaneni, 24, Maryville, Failure to appear

May 6

Aaron A. Landers, 37, St. Joseph, Failure to appear

Tammy R. Foster, 51, Hopkins, Possession of controlled substance 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Passed vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Seat belt violation; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer

Deputies too a report of stealing in Bolckow

May 8

Harold E. Suman Jr., 54, St. Joseph, Probation violation

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Hopkins

May 9

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Burlington Jct.

May 10

Marshall P.W. Pearcy, 24, Maryville, Probation violation

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville. Sophia E. Ferguson, 18, Maryville, Property damage; Timothy R. Richardson, 20, Maryville, Property damage

May 11

Kristyn M. Trigg, 22, Maryville, Possession of marijuana less than 10 grams

May 13

Israel Ballesteros, 28, Kansas City, Failure to appear

Tyreque M. Osborne, 24,  Kansas City, Probation violation

May 14

Bryson L. Thurman, 38, Grant City, Failure to maintain right half of roadway

May 16

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Maryville

Sarah C. Brown, 24, Kansas City, Johnson County warrant for possession of marijuana

May 17

Kelly H. Goodin, 64, Maryville, Randolph County warrants for probation violation

Jacob A.M. Nastasio, 30, Maryville, Failure to obey judge’s order

May 18

Samuel D. Cornell, 32, Buchanan County warrant for property damage

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Conception Jct.

Spencer T. Allee, 22, Maryville, Sex offender present/loiter within 500’ of park with playground, pool, museum

May 20

Jacob C. Grimm, 33, Princeton, Failure to appear

May 25

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville

