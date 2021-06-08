MARYVILLE POLICE
May 17
6;14 p.m. – 200 block Volunteer Ave. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
May 18
5:25 p.m. – 600 block Katy Dr. – John D. Nelson, 55, Maryville – Dog at large
6:08 p.m. – 400 block E. Torrance – Randi S. Rogers, 29, Maryville – Harboring a vicious animal x2; Dog at large x2; No city dog license x2
May 20
8:51 a.m. – 900 block N. Mulberry – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
3:44 p.m. – 1500 block E. 1st – Clay J. Lee, 21, Bonner Springs, Kansas – Possession of marijuana; Failure to register motor vehicle
May 21
1:21 p.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
7:10 p.m. – 100 block E. Lieber – Trespass – Ongoing investigation
May 23
7:47 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
May 24
6:06 p.m. – 1100 block E. Thompson – Amber D. Osborn, Maryville – Failure to obtain a city dog permit
11:56 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Jeremy M. Miller, 30, Maryville – Failure to appear x6; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
May 25
10:39 p.m. – 1500 block S. Main – Lauryn N. Hill, 19, Zearing, Iowa – Minor in possession
10:39 p.m. – 1500 block S. Munn – Drew A. Edwards, 20, Kearney – Minor in possession; Madison L. Simmons, 19, Unionville – Minor in possession
May 26
11:49 p.m. – 100 block W. 4th – Quinten S. Rice, 22, Blue Springs – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to yield to a steady red light
May 28
8:58 a.m. – 500 block E. 1st – Jesse G. Ramsey, 29, Omaha, Nebraska – City code violation
11:33 a.m. – 600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
11:19 p.m. – 400 block E. 1st – Braden R. Durham, 18, Conception Jct. – Minor in possession, Failure to maintain financial responsibility
May 29
12:39 p.m. – US Hwy 71 & US Hwy 136 – Recovered property – Wallet
8:53 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
May 30
1:36 a.m. – 500 block N. Market – Zoe K. Blankenship, 18, Gibbs – Driving while suspended; Careless and imprudent
1:43 a.m. – 500 block N. Fillmore – Lincoln T. Pope, 20, Pickering – Minor in possession; Possession of a fake ID
Accidents
May 24
2:00 p.m. – 1200 block E. 2nd – Driver 1: Gregory L. Dragoo, 66, Warner Robbins, Georgia; Driver 2: Khloe A. Niesen, 21, Council Bluffs, Iowa
2:45 p.m.– 2600 block S. Min – Driver 1: Jean M. Reed, 58, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Emily L.E. Klein, 20, Maryville; Driver 3: Jugal Smith, 62, Maryville
May 25
9:22 a.m. – 2300 block S. Main – Driver 1: Nemecio D. Cantu, 33, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Careless and imprudent; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Driver 2: Chad A. Pederson, 41, Maryville
11:36 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st St. and Che Dr. – Driver 1: Jennifer A. Sells, 41, Coin, Iowa; Driver 2: Robert L. Justus, 72, Ocala, Florida