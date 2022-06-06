COURT NEWS
May 18
Judge Robert Rice
Allen J. Hollis, Skidmore, Fish without permit, Missouri resident, $49.50
Edward W. Baker, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Kylie L. Schluter, Hopkins, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Nicholas J. Reysack, Kansas City, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Mikel L. Helton, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Ashley N. Cruickshank, Cameron, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kendrick L. Carnes, Ravenwood, Fish without permit, Missouri resident, $49.50
Rachel R. Cosper, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Dakoda E. Damgar, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10
Timothy D. Hoepker, Hopkins, Person under 18 operating or riding in a truck fail to wear properly adjusted, fastened seat belt, $10
Tiffany M. Imperiale, Kansas City , Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189
Hannah L. Maudlin, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Olivia P. Miller, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10
Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254
Marshall Pearcy, Maryville, Fish without permit, Missouri resident, $49.50
Randy J. Redden, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Anudeep Somarouthu, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Brianna K. Wright, Smithville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
May 23
Judge Corey Herron
Keyton K. Pettlon, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 60 days shock incarceration county jail
Cameron J. Smith, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification, complete substance abuse program