COURT NEWS

May 18

Judge Robert Rice

Allen J. Hollis, Skidmore, Fish without permit, Missouri resident, $49.50

Edward W. Baker, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Kylie L. Schluter, Hopkins, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Nicholas J. Reysack, Kansas City, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Mikel L. Helton, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Ashley N. Cruickshank, Cameron, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Kendrick L. Carnes, Ravenwood, Fish without permit, Missouri resident, $49.50

Rachel R. Cosper, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Dakoda E. Damgar, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10

Timothy D. Hoepker, Hopkins, Person under 18 operating or riding in a truck fail to wear properly adjusted, fastened seat belt, $10

Tiffany M. Imperiale, Kansas City , Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189

Hannah L. Maudlin, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Olivia P. Miller, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10

Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254

Marshall Pearcy, Maryville, Fish without permit, Missouri resident, $49.50

Randy J. Redden, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Anudeep Somarouthu, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Brianna K. Wright, Smithville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

May 23

Judge Corey Herron

Keyton K. Pettlon, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 60 days shock incarceration county jail

Cameron J. Smith, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification, complete substance abuse program

0
0
0
0
0

Tags