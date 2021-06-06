LAND TRANSFERS
May 25, 2021
Max E. and J. Gayle Hull Revocable Trust to Jason J. and Debra A. Hull – Com at SW Cor SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 6-64-37..See Record
John Lager to Zachary R. Kizer – Lot 2 and N 9.5 Ft Lot 3 Blk 5 Robinson’s Third Addition to Maryville
May 26, 2021
John Linebaugh to Logan E. and Nikki Frueh – Lot 8 Blk 14 Original Town of Pickering
Jason and Joni Hawk to Narke CWMV24 LLC, Chandrashekar Ningegowda, Sahana Kalasegoda – Lot 2 Blk 6 L.A Bariteau’s Addition to the City of Maryville and Com at SW Cor Lot 6 L.A. Bariteau’s..See Record
May 27, 2021
Dennis J. and Aneta M. Murphy to Dennis and Aneta Murphy Joint Revocable Trust – NW and W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 9-66-36 Except..See Record
Teresa R. Gardiner to Colt Johnathan Gardiner – E 60 Ft Lot 3 Blk 59 E Stephenson’s Additi0n to Maryville
Marilynn Denning Felton Revocable Living Trust to Travis and Janene Felton – A Tract in Sec 19-64-35
Larry Joe Meyer to Philip, LLC – Com NE Cor Blk 21 Original Town of Maryville
May 28, 2021
Peyton Pedersen to Ryan Meyer – Lot 14 Western Boundary Southern Extension to Maryville
Jason and Joanna Shaver to Ryan Meyer – Lot 5, 6 Blk 3 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville
Kelley Family Revocable Trust, Joyce Elaine Kelley, Trustee to Leland E. and Caroln D. Hayes – A Tract in Linville’s Addition to Graham
Pierson Rentals, LLC, Travis Pierson to Michael R. and Carolyn A. Hardy – Lot 13 Sunset Hills Subdivision Plat No 4 of the City of Maryville
Curt and Kelli Hagey to Jasper Logan – Lot 22 Blk 18 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Verlene Vance to Anthony Vance and Eric Edick – Part of Lots 2, 3, 4 Blk 3 Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville
City of Maryville to Ice Cream Cone Land, LLC – Lots 1, 2 Blk 1 Burn’s addition to Maryville
June 1, 2021
Clay Mitchell James III and Ashlee Jean James to Al Germond – Lot 32 Valleyview Subdivision Plat No 1, an Addition to Maryville
Joel and Audrey Osborn to Patrick and Tiffany Swanson – Lot 12 Blk 2 Country Club Estates, an Addition to Maryville Except…See Record
June 2, 2021
Mark Collins to Curt and Julie Tobin – Part of Lot 1 Northern Boundary of Original Town of Maryville
Lana Cobb Revocable Trust to Daniel and Whitney Weakley – Lot 1 Fisher’s Addition to Maryville