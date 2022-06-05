LAND TRANSFERS
May 18, 2022
Fred C. and Jacqueline P. Lemar Revocable Living Trust to Allison Ann Kemper – Beg SE Cor Sec 11-63-3…See Record
May 19, 2022
Larry Lee Laun to Travis Lawrence and Mary Lee Hogue – Com NE Cor Lot 4 Blk 1 McFarland’s First Addition to Hopkins
Scott W. and Meredith A. Ross to Scott W. and Meredith A. Ross Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Lot 29, W 45Ft Lot 30 and Lot 30 Parkdale Estates, an Addition to the City of Maryville
May 20, 2022
Elda Joyce Jones to Burt Rentals, LLC – A Tract in SE Cor Sec 7-64-35..See Record
Colt McIntyre to Leann McIntyre and Brad Hamilton – W 80 Ft of the E 190 Ft Lot 13 in East Addition to Burlington Jct.
Jared Vickroy to Hunter R. Young – W 40 Ft. Lot 7, E 38 Ft Lot 6 Blk 44 E. Stephenson’s Addition to Maryville…See Record
Donald L. and Geraldine Parker to Alex and Danae Holtman – S 184 Ft. Lot 4 Blk 4 Original Town of Conception
Dallas M. and Rita J. Hamilton to Colt and Courtney McIntyre – A Tract in SE1/4 Sec 34-65-37..See Record
May 23, 2022
Kam Fai Wong Revocable Trust, Osborne Wong, Successor Trustee to Gary and Vicki Murphy – Part Lots 6, 7 White Ridge Addition to Maryville
May 25, 2022
The Gray Family Trust, Sheila Gray, Trustee to Justin and Nena Riley – Com 100 Ft S of NE Cor Lot 14 of Sheil’s Addition to Burlington Jct….Se Record
Vicki Walker to Kiernan and Jessica Walker – Tract in Lot 2 Blk 3 in Bishop’s Second Addition to Town of Ravenwood..See Record
May 26, 2022
Robert W. and Rebecca A. DuChien to Jeffrey Williams and Nicole Albertson – Lots 3, 4 Blk 3 L.V. Morton’s Addition to Maryville
Greg Schulte to Greg Schulte Revocable Trust – Lot 36 Sunset Hills Subdivision Plat No. 3, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Joyce Nielson to Ronald E. and Mary Kay Nielson Revocable Trust – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 5-62-34…See Record
May 27, 2022
Cris and Tara Wilmes to William and Julie Gianneschi – E 29 Ft Lot 10 and W 8 Ft Lot 11 Blk 2 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville..See Record
Craig and Jessica Sportsman to Chiya and Jackalyn Dawoudi – Lots 5 and 6 Blk 12 Original Town of Barnard