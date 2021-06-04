COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 25.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge to Strueby Diesel for repairs; Sheriff to Tri-State for vehicle purchase.
• Certified letters were reviewed and signed for landowners regarding a public hearing about a road closure scheduled for Thursday, July 1 at 9:00. Certified letters, copies of the petition and legal descriptions were sent to landowners. The portion of the road is in Lincoln Township, CART Road #335; described as 220th Street running west starting at Apollo Trail and ending at the Nodaway/Atchison county line. Legal description is as follows: T65N, R38W, Section 15.
• The commission attended training on the new equipment that was installed in both conference rooms of the Administration Center. The training was conducted by Brett McLain of Northwest Audio Visual.
• A call was taken from Tessa Schuckert of FEMA regarding the Coded 19 funding reimbursements. Tammy Carter reviewed open FEMA projects with the commission.
• The commission inspected Roads #718 and #719 in Grant Township.
• Jennifer Jarvis of MoDOT called in with a few clarifying questions on the guardrail on Old Highway CC.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director discussed open positions within the Sheriff’s Department that have recently been filled.
• The commission reviewed and signed letters in relation to the BRO-B074(62) bridge project. Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called to give a status update on the bridge.
• A call was made to Gary Carlson, Gentry County commissioner, to discuss salary schedules for different departments.
• A call was received from a resident of Hopkins Township and a separate call from Roger Florea, Hopkins Township trustee, regarding Road #173. The Commission inspected the road.
• Alex Rice presented an Eagle Scout project to the commission. Rice is requesting permission to work on the veteran’s memorial monuments that are on the courthouse lawn. The commission reviewed, discussed and approved the project.
• The commission received a call from a resident of Atchison Township regarding issues with a wash out on Road #90.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to J&S Cleaning; Inventory Transfer and Disposal forms.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Emails relating to BRO-B074(62) Bridge from MoDOT and Snyder & Associates; Email from Emergency Management Director on changes to Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC0
• Andy Macias with Snyder and Associates called in regarding to the status of BRO-B074(62) Bridge.
• A call was made to Jennifer Jarvis with MoDOT regarding the guardrails on the new bridge west of Maryville on Highway 46
• Office holders met to discuss the existing salary schedule and where the county needs to go forward in the future to be competitive and comply with minimum wage. Present were Sheriff Randy Strong, Recorder Lisa Nickerson, Assessor Rex Wallace, Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Philips, Walker, Walk and Patton. A follow up meeting was set for August 12 at 10:00.
• H.R. Director Tammy Carter reported to the commission that a cook had been hired for the open position with the jail.