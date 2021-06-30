MUNICIPAL COURT
June 8
Keelan G. Osentowski, Maryville, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Khalil R. Parker, Mary-ville, Failure to appear, $100
Nathaniel L. Emily, Mary-ville, Failure to appear, $25; Domestic assault, $400
Miles A. Tatum, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Jacob W. Sokol, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Tyler R. Philpott, Mary-ville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $75; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Kimberly A. Suggs, Defective equipment, $188.50; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $50
Veronica L. Kelly, Princeton, Failure to appear, $91.50
Larry L. Laun, Gravois Mills, Building code violation, $100; Nuisance violation, $100; Failure to appear, $100
Michael D. Sights, Maryville, Vehicle license, inspection, title, $50
Akarsh J. Sodagudi, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Colton L. Estes, Spickard, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125; Failure to appear, $50
Jennifer M. Reed, Defective equipment, $188.50
Arnold E. Roebkes, Mary-ville, Trespass, $25
Kyle W. French, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Alexus M. Hawk, Unionville, Iowa, Defective equipment, $188.50
Melena D. Alsin, Blue Springs, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Brooke M. Wenzara, Florissant, Failure to appear; Expired plates; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Carter A. Christensen, Maryville, Defective equipment, $188.50
Dylan M. Devries, Omaha, Defective equipment, $125
Alexander J. Tison,Liberty, Defective equipment, $250
Richard R. Coalson, Ravenwood, Leaving the scene of an accident; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Angel R Shipley, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $25
Kameron X. Henderson, Kansas City, Failed to display/fasten front, back license plate on motor vehicle/trailer; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Driving while intoxicated; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Travis N. Rogers Jr., Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Rachel L. Anderson, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Edwin V. Whitney, Kansas City, Kansas, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Joshua B. Barger, Excelsior Springs, Trespass, $100
Jesse O. Schillinger, Platte City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $50
Darian J. Salsbury, St. Joseph, Fail to stop at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Caitlin R. Silvas, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued