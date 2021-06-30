MUNICIPAL COURT

June 8

Keelan G. Osentowski, Maryville, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Khalil R. Parker, Mary-ville, Failure to appear, $100

Nathaniel L. Emily, Mary-ville, Failure to appear, $25; Domestic assault, $400

Miles A. Tatum, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250

Jacob W. Sokol, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250

Tyler R. Philpott, Mary-ville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $75; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125

Kimberly A. Suggs, Defective equipment, $188.50; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $50

Veronica L. Kelly, Princeton, Failure to appear, $91.50

Larry L. Laun, Gravois Mills, Building code violation, $100; Nuisance violation, $100; Failure to appear, $100

Michael D. Sights, Maryville, Vehicle license, inspection, title, $50

Akarsh J. Sodagudi, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250

Colton L. Estes, Spickard, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125; Failure to appear, $50

Jennifer M. Reed, Defective equipment, $188.50

Arnold E. Roebkes, Mary-ville, Trespass, $25

Kyle W. French, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Alexus M. Hawk, Unionville, Iowa, Defective equipment, $188.50

Melena D. Alsin, Blue Springs, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Brooke M. Wenzara, Florissant, Failure to appear; Expired plates; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Carter A. Christensen, Maryville, Defective equipment, $188.50

Dylan M. Devries, Omaha, Defective equipment, $125

Alexander J. Tison,Liberty, Defective equipment, $250

Richard R. Coalson, Ravenwood, Leaving the scene of an accident; Failure to appear,  Failure to appear, warrant issued

Angel R Shipley, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $25

Kameron X. Henderson, Kansas City, Failed to display/fasten front, back license plate on motor vehicle/trailer; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Driving while intoxicated; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Travis N. Rogers Jr., Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Rachel L. Anderson, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250

Edwin V. Whitney, Kansas City, Kansas, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Joshua B. Barger, Excelsior Springs, Trespass, $100

Jesse O. Schillinger, Platte City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $50

Darian J. Salsbury, St. Joseph, Fail to stop at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50

Caitlin R. Silvas, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

