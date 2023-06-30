MARYVILLE POLICE
June 7
6:35 p.m. - 900 block N. Main - Harassment - Ongoing investigation
June 10
9:19 p.m. - 1600 block S. Main – Recovered property - Backpack
June 14
10:15 a.m. - 700 block Katy Dr. - Harassment - Ongoing investigation
June 15
9:00 p.m. - 300 block E. Summit Dr. - Animal neglect - Ongoing investigation
June 16
9:12 a.m. - 1100 block W. 4th - Theft of trash services - Ongoing investigation
10:15 a.m. - 600 block S. Main - Larceny - Ongoing investigation
June 17
11:33 a.m. - 400 block W. 11th - Property damage - Ongoing investigation
2:45 p.m. - 700 block S. Main – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
June 18
12:50 a.m. - 100 block S. Buchanan - Sarah M. Pickering, 34, Independence, Driving while intoxicated, Defective equipment
June 19
4:41 p.m. - 300 block N. Main - Kristine R. Hurst, 44, Parnell - Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
June 20
6:46 p.m. - 900 block S. Main- Lost, stolen property - Ongoing investigation
June 21
9:26 a.m. - 100 block E. Edwards - Fraud - Ongoing investigation
8:55 p.m. - Mozingo Lake Park - Recovered property - Wallet
June 22
7:32 p.m. - 200 block S. Davis - Recovered property - Bicycle
Accidents
June 13
5:06 p.m. - 100 block S. Walnut - Driver 1: Kayleigh A. Langley, 33, Maryville.
June 20
1:00 p.m. - E. Edwards & S. Mattie – Driver 1: Rebecca J. Tompkins, 63, Pickering - Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Susan A. Posten, 73, Maryville
