COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 21.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Inventory Transfer/Disposal Forms; Road & Bridge Fuel/Equipment Report (May 2022); Liquor Licenses: Emery Convenience & Service; Rick’s Country Shoppe & Woldruff Fencing; Casey’s General Stores #2469, #3430, #3786; Monroe Valley Bistro & Event Center; The Pub; Aramark Educational Svcs and M & M Pub & Grub. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Training for Kevin Hartman on HAZWOPER; May expense report – 911 Oversight Board; South Main Corridor Improvement Project update; Continental Fire Sprinkler Company inspection/test report (Administration Center); Letter from treasurer regarding new hire
• On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Sheriff Randy Strong had dropped off signed Law Enforcement Academy Program Agreement for Kevin Hayes and Madison Morgan. Commissioner Scott Walk had stopped in on Friday, June 17 to review and sign each agreement. Walker and Burns reviewed and signed. Signed copies were emailed to Sheriff Strong, originals to go in the personnel files. The Academy fees will be paid through ARPA.
• Lindsey Chaffin, Product Manager for Great River Engineering, stopped in to talk to the commission about upcoming projects and the National Bridge Inventory (NBI) report.
• The Resolution for the General Obligation Road Bonds were signed by the commission and the clerk for Atchison, Jackson and Monroe Townships and returned to Gilmore and Bell.
• The commission discussed water usage at the courthouse and a water leak in the room on the west side of the Administration Center. A call was made to Dennis Buckles to check on the quote for the Administration Center. Buckles said he will bring it by. A call was also made to Thrasher Group for a copy of the contract and Limited Warranty reference in the quote they provided.
• Dalinuel Howard and Katie Schmidt with McBride, Lock and Associates, met with the commission to introduce themselves and kick-off the internal audit. An Objectives of the Engagement and Services agreement to be performed was reviewed and signed.
• The commission spoke with a county resident, who owns land in Green Township, regarding a gate placement, concerns with trespassers and the process for applying to close a road.
• A call was made to the Soil & Water Conservation office with questions on musk thistles. They were referred to Missouri Department of Conservation or Extension Council. A message was left for Randa Doty, Nodaway County Extension, for information she might have on noxious weeds.
• The commission received a call from a Polk Township resident asking them to inspect a location for noxious weeds on Road #499 and #500. Inspected Road #508 in Green Township and inspected an illegal dumping on Road #254 in Union Township. Reviewed the Missouri Revised Statutes and Rules for Noxious Weeds (Chapter 263) as provided by Doty from the Nodaway County Extension office.
• A candidate for Vernon County Commission called in with questions about how Nodaway County distributes CART rock to townships.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 23.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Liquor Licenses: Hy-Vee Gas/Hy-Vee Food Store; Planet Sub. Invoice from David Baird.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MEI Maintenance Receipt (Courthouse and Administration Building). Northwest Newsflash newsletter (from Regional Council of Governments).
• Jackie Cochenour, Director of Northwest Missouri’s Children’s Advocacy Task Force and Sheriff Randy Strong, gave updates on training and statistical data information collected to date. Cochenour has applied for a grant through the Office of Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is titled “Stop School Violence” and is due in June 28, 2022.
• Reviewed a quote from Dennis Buckles on sealant around the Administration Center. A call was made to Geist Heating and Cooling regarding the air conditioner unit that operates the real estate side of the Assessor’s Office.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity and discussed Bridge #0039002 in Lincoln Township as a potential BRO bridge.
• Returned a call to Jennie Moore with Lettuce Dream regarding utilizing ARPA funds. Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer discussed an application received from Elmo Fire Protection District. Commission will review the request. Jenkins ran through items that are pending invoices. Permission was given to print more of the maps showing businesses and eating locations. Also discussed building a climate-controlled room within the building. A message was left for Andy Macias at Snyder & Associates to check on the status of the Expo Center certification/environmental reports and schematic layouts on the properties the committee is looking at. A message was left for Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, who later stopped in to discuss the current progress on the Expo Center.
• A call was taken from a resident of Independence Township regarding road condition on Road #256 and a plugged culvert on Road #424. A message was left with Jarrold Burns, township board member.
• Josh McKim, NCED Director, asked to be on the agenda for June 28 at 9:00 to present board recommendations from the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) and Northwest Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ.)
• Macias, Snyder & Associates asked about the status of the rock testing from the quarries. The quarry is in the process of completing this, but no results have come back. Macias also discussed the changes to the BRO application process.
• Interim Northwest Missouri State University President Dr. Clarence Green, met with the commission to discuss expectations and needs the county and the commission has of the University. Green discussed upcoming projects the University may work on.
• Presiding Commissioner Walker, along with Engle, spoke with a landowner along Road #508 in Green Township