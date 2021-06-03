COURT NEWS

May 18

Judge Robert Rice

Kylie M. Hille, Raymore, Stealing, $750 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two years supervised probation

Jason T. White II, Maryville, Harassment, Suspended imposition of sentence, One year supervised probation

May 19

Judge Robert Rice

Jordan M. Harris, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Cooper G. Davison, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle with vison reducing material applied Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300to windshield, excessive vision reducing material to side window, $50.50

Chad A. Wilmes, Rea, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Patrick J. Walton, Raytown, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Dylan G. Good, Glenwood, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $159

Steven C. Wahlgreen, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209

Claudia M. Patterson, Parnell, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50

Nichaolas A. Buel, Hopkins, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50

Jeremy D. Bradshaw, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Jamey M. Emery, Pickering, Operate motor vehicle with vison reducing material applied Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300to windshield, excessive vision reducing material to side window, $1

Amber T. McClain, Maryville, Two failure to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted, fastened restraint, $10 each

Breeanna A. Reeve, Independence, Fail to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Jonah M. Yeomans, Kearney, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second or subsequent offense x 2, , Failure to appear, warrant issued

Teresa G. Finley, Ravenwood, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jordan M. Williams, St. Joseph, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Christian D. Salzmann, Overland Park, Kansas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

May 24

Judge Roger Prokes

Cheyanna M. Gordan, Rulo, Nebraska, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, 60 days county jail

Rodney Murphy, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana a, synthetic cannabinoid; Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana a, synthetic cannabinoid; Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana a, synthetic cannabinoid; Probation violation, Possession of child pornography, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued

May 24

Judge Corey Herron

Darren L. Mace, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Tampering with utility meter, second degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued

