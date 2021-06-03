COURT NEWS
May 18
Judge Robert Rice
Kylie M. Hille, Raymore, Stealing, $750 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two years supervised probation
Jason T. White II, Maryville, Harassment, Suspended imposition of sentence, One year supervised probation
May 19
Judge Robert Rice
Jordan M. Harris, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Cooper G. Davison, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle with vison reducing material applied Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300to windshield, excessive vision reducing material to side window, $50.50
Chad A. Wilmes, Rea, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Patrick J. Walton, Raytown, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Dylan G. Good, Glenwood, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $159
Steven C. Wahlgreen, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209
Claudia M. Patterson, Parnell, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Nichaolas A. Buel, Hopkins, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Jeremy D. Bradshaw, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Jamey M. Emery, Pickering, Operate motor vehicle with vison reducing material applied Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300to windshield, excessive vision reducing material to side window, $1
Amber T. McClain, Maryville, Two failure to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted, fastened restraint, $10 each
Breeanna A. Reeve, Independence, Fail to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Jonah M. Yeomans, Kearney, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second or subsequent offense x 2, , Failure to appear, warrant issued
Teresa G. Finley, Ravenwood, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jordan M. Williams, St. Joseph, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Christian D. Salzmann, Overland Park, Kansas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
May 24
Judge Roger Prokes
Cheyanna M. Gordan, Rulo, Nebraska, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams, 60 days county jail
Rodney Murphy, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana a, synthetic cannabinoid; Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana a, synthetic cannabinoid; Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana a, synthetic cannabinoid; Probation violation, Possession of child pornography, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
May 24
Judge Corey Herron
Darren L. Mace, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Tampering with utility meter, second degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued