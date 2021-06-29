LAND TRANSFERS
June 15, 2021
Norma I. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Matthew Todd Busby – E1/2 NW1/4 & SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 18-64-33 and N1/2 NE1/4 & S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 4-63-33
Hester Street LLC to Norma I. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – NE Cor Lot 1 Blk 5 DeAtley’s Addition to the City of Maryville…See Record
William J. and Jill M. Blay to Rachel M. Hunt – Com NW Cor Sec 15-65-37…See Record
June 16, 2021
Conception Abbey to Justin M. and Kristine M. Palmer – S 7 Acres of NE1/4 SW1/4 and all S1/2 SW1/4 Except N 7 Acres SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 36-63-34
June 17, 2021
Sarah J. Arnold to Norma I. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Lot 26 Valleyview Subdivision Plat 1
Marilyn G. Gillenwater and Diana Kay Sadler, POA to Shawn P. Beck – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 23-62-35
Brandon J. and Marie McMillen to Jeremiah J. and Amanda Schultz – Com at SE Cor 7-64-35…See Record
JASP, LLC, Jeffrey and Sarah Naught Bargfrede to Jason Fitzpatrick and Shanna Welch – A Tract Com on E Line of SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 18-64-35..See Record
Nathan and Jennifer Reed to Jennifer L. Krohn-Siemer – Lot 7 Blk 13 Southern Extension to Maryville
June 18, 2021
Kathi Lake to Ryan Meyer – Lot 7 Blk 15 South Maryville or Southern Extension to Maryville