COURT NEWS
June 20
Judge Robert Rice
Steven D. Brown, Parnell, Failure to register motor vehicle; Stealing, value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Carl D. Colville, Ravenwood, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Driving while intoxicated, 12 days county jail; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $1; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, $1
Brian L. Martin, Burlington Jct., Driving while suspended, revoked, second or third offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Terance L. Pope, Talladega, Alabama, Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued
June 21
Judge Robert Rice
Elias C. Alarcon, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Ronald A. Beason, Clearfield, Iowa, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tasha M. Bisby, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Desiree L. Colner, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50
Shannon N. Driskell, Plate City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Ashley N. Fletcher, Quitman, Operate motor vehicle with front, rear bumper raised above maximum, $178.50
Russell L. Hillyard Jr., Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50
Chivon J. Levendahl, Tarkio, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $100.50
Chloe N. Myers-Humphrey, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Austin T. Miller, St. Joseph, Fail to affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Autumn N. Miller, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear warrant issued
Braydn A. Murphy, Rosendale, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303.50; Seat belt violation, $10; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
Heather L. Nicholas, Burlington Jct., Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $278.50Eric A. Nieman, Country Club, Seat belt violation, $10
Devan W. Pulliam, Burlington Jct., Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense; Speeding, 26+ mph over; Failure to register motor vehicle; Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jacob S. Roland, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, $500
James A. Reeves, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10
Janumula Sailaxman, Maryville, Fail to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, $60.50
Ethan C. Sarault, Omaha, Nebraska, Take, attempt to take, pursue, possess of transport wildlife without permit, non-resident, $149.50
Larry Shelton Jr., Kansas City, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dallan R. Smith, Blockton, Iowa, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, $199.50; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
Erin A. Turner, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10
Nicholas A. Vanhorn, Albany, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Michael J. Waber, Lafayette, Indiana, Take, attempt to take and/or possess turkey without turkey tag, non-resident, $410.50
Tristin J. Waber, Lafayette, Indiana, Hunt wildlife with unplugged shotgun, $24.50
June 26
Judge Corey Herron
Nathan S.M. Guyer, St. Joseph, Probation violation, Attempt stealing, firearms, explosive weapon ammonium nitrate, Probation continued
Timothy J. Barmann, Maryville, Domestic assault, 4th degree, first or second offense, One year supervised probation
Richard E. Darrell, Red Oak, Iowa, Child molestation, third degree, child less than 14 years of age, 10 years Department of Correction, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation
Schylur C. Mahurin, Maryville, Fail to register as a sex offender, Three years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation