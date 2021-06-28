COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 15.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor Licenses for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill; Dollar General Store #1227; M & M Pub & Grub; The Canteen of Maryville and Finish Line. Invoice to Snyder & Associates for BRO-B074(62) bridge and SAM, LLC.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s Inmate Report (April and May 2021); Extension Report (May 2021)
• A call was returned to a resident of Union Township who had questions regarding fencing and rights-of-way.
• A call was returned with questions on right-of-way at Highway A and Y. The resident was referred to Jennifer Jarvis with Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT.)
• An Engagement Agreement regarding Enhanced Enterprise Zone with Ellis, Ellis, Hammons and Johnson, P.C. was reviewed and signed by the commission.
• The commission made a follow-up phone call to Roger Florea, Trustee of Hopkins Township regarding Road #173. The county road and bridge crew would share costs and do some work. The township officials would have the final decision on moving forward on the project. The township would have some prep work and expenses.
• Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, came by to ask questions on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denial letter on Bridge #0085006 (PA ID 147-99147-00, FEMA-4451-DR-MO, Project #123424.)
• The commission, with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #256 in Union Township and a tube on Road #613 in Polk Township. A call was made to the resident in Union Township to report back on the findings.
• A call was made to Thomas Shifflett regarding a lawn care invoice.
• A Permit Application was sent to the commission by the Army Corp of Engineers. This form will be filled out for Road #90 in Atchison Township. The commission is looking for options to prevent further erosion of the road.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 17.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• From 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., the commissioners attended the Northwest Commissioners Meeting in Andrew County.
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor Licenses for The Pub. Credit Card payment packet.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email update from Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates on BRO-B074(62). Email from Missouri Department of Economic Development
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on the bridge and tube progress
• Reviewed and signed a Right of Way Clearance Certification Statement for BRO-B074(62) bridge and emailed back to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates.
• Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, gave updates on his office. Phillips has been interviewing for a part-time prosecutor and plans to work up a contract and offer the position to an individual soon. Phillips gave updates on current cases.