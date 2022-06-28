MUNICIPAL COURT

June 15

Judge Robert Rice

Nikhil Bonthu, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50; Equipment violation, $225

Jaxon Brown, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50

Edgar Buckels, Hazelwood, Failed to yield, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Connor Burgess, Mary-ville, Displayed, possessed fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked, altered driver’s license, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Coral E. Caldwell, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Sayak Chandra, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle without valid or no license, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dominick J. Cicero, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175

Dareyn A. R. Crider, Sidney, Iowa, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50

Justin W. Cronk, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $186.50

James Dortch, Imperial, Domestic assault, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kendey L. Eaton, Fairfax, Failed to yield, $125

Logan J. Faimon, Omaha, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $100; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP completion; Possess marijuana, $500

Elizabeth Feller, Maitland, Defective equipment, $186.50

Larry A. Fish, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100

Jerry Furlong, Ravenwood, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Riley Hunzinger, New Market, Iowa, Defective equipment, $250

Jason Jackson, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Courtney Keitner, Grant City, Expired plates, $25.25

Clay J. Lee, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Possess marijuana, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Levi Linton, Florissant, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Daniel S. Mullen, Bedford, Iowa, Followed another vehicle too closely, $125

Heaven H. Neal, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Duane Newby, Parnell, Disorderly conduct, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Hailyn M. Park, Hamilton, Vicious animal, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Will R. Peter, Maitland, Defective equipment, $186.50

Dusten Sloan, Independence, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Sriram Thoram, Maryville, Littering, $500

Emily N. Wheeler, Platte City, Defective equipment, $186.50; Littering, $200

Lacey Wiederholt, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25

Madison B. Winslow, Colona, Iowa, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $500

Deborah Worley, Savannah, Defective equipment, $186.50

Sai Yaramasu, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175

Christopher Rogers, Maryville, Failed to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50

Ciara Mattson, Kansas City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

