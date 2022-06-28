MUNICIPAL COURT
June 15
Judge Robert Rice
Nikhil Bonthu, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50; Equipment violation, $225
Jaxon Brown, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Edgar Buckels, Hazelwood, Failed to yield, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Connor Burgess, Mary-ville, Displayed, possessed fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked, altered driver’s license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Coral E. Caldwell, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Sayak Chandra, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle without valid or no license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dominick J. Cicero, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Failed to register vehicle, $25.25; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Dareyn A. R. Crider, Sidney, Iowa, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50
Justin W. Cronk, Mary-ville, Defective equipment, $186.50
James Dortch, Imperial, Domestic assault, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kendey L. Eaton, Fairfax, Failed to yield, $125
Logan J. Faimon, Omaha, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $100; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP completion; Possess marijuana, $500
Elizabeth Feller, Maitland, Defective equipment, $186.50
Larry A. Fish, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100
Jerry Furlong, Ravenwood, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Riley Hunzinger, New Market, Iowa, Defective equipment, $250
Jason Jackson, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Courtney Keitner, Grant City, Expired plates, $25.25
Clay J. Lee, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Possess marijuana, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Levi Linton, Florissant, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Daniel S. Mullen, Bedford, Iowa, Followed another vehicle too closely, $125
Heaven H. Neal, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Duane Newby, Parnell, Disorderly conduct, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Hailyn M. Park, Hamilton, Vicious animal, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Will R. Peter, Maitland, Defective equipment, $186.50
Dusten Sloan, Independence, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sriram Thoram, Maryville, Littering, $500
Emily N. Wheeler, Platte City, Defective equipment, $186.50; Littering, $200
Lacey Wiederholt, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Madison B. Winslow, Colona, Iowa, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $500
Deborah Worley, Savannah, Defective equipment, $186.50
Sai Yaramasu, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Christopher Rogers, Maryville, Failed to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Ciara Mattson, Kansas City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50