MARYVILLE POLICE
June 5
1:40 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Venkata K. Perumalla, 22, Kansas City – No valid driver’s license
June 10
7:41 p.m. – 400 block W. Davison Square – Lost, stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
June 11
11:08 p.m. – US Hwy 71 Bypass – Andre R. Phillips, 34, Red Oak, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated, No valid driver’s license
June 12
3:56 a.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
8:45 p.m. – 500 block Lisa Lane – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
10:33 p.m. – 200 block E. 6th – Jimmy L. Heinen, 29, Bedford, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated, Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, Careless and imprudent driving
June 13
12:21 a.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Counterfeiting – Ongoing investigation
1:43 p.m. – 700 block W. Torrance St. – Identity theft – Ongoing investigation
2:24 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Financial exploitation – Ongoing investigation
June 14
8:55 p.m. – 600 block N. Main – K. Makthala, 30, Maryville – Sale of alcohol to a minor
June 15
12:45 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Possession of drug paraphernalia – Ongoing investigation
3:34 p.m. – S. Munn & South Ave. – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
June 16
6:21 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
June 8
2:30 p.m. – James Ave. & Andrew Ave. – Driver 1: Charles J. Dawkins, 24, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Marleen Carmichael, Maryville
June 14
9:53 a.m. – 1000 block S. Main – Driver 1: Paul E. Stiens Jr., 63, Maryville; Driver 2: Shahana M. Hall, 30, Tarkio
June 20
7:12 a.m. – 1100 block N. College Dr. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
2:57 p.m. – 300 block E. Thompson – Lost, stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
June 16
9:29 a.m. – 100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Shelby S.A. Gilliand, 26, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Basil L. McIntyre, 78, Maryville
2:44 p.m. – N. Walnut & W. 9th – Driver 1: Michael P. Miller, 42, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving; Failure to register motor vehicle; Driver 2: Camron D. Radford, 20, Florissant