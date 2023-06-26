MUNICIPAL COURT
June 7
Judge Robert Rice
Kathleen A. Andrews, Maitland, Shoplifting, $300
Alex L. Barker, St. Joseph, Defective equipment, $186.50
Daniel J. Bonge, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $35
Katilina E. Bozwell, Creston, Iowa, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Kourtnie A. Carpenter, Osborn, Failed to yield, $60.50
Carl D. Colville, Ravenwood, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Evan D. Culver, Liberty, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Peyton N. Gilley, Liberty, No headlights when required, $250
Hurbano G. Valle, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $500; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $500
Kloe A. Jenkins, Skidmore, Defective equipment, $250
Jacob Katsion, Mary-ville, Expired plates, $100
Thomas A. O. Lambert, Conception Jct., Expired plates, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Jerry L. Lutz, Fairfax, Expired plates, $25.25
Haillie C. Maupin, Tarkio, Loitering, $400
Sterling L. Moore, Maryville, Failed to obey lawful order, $100
Emily C. Neill, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Jade N. Parker, Ravenwood, Display, possess plates of another, $50.50; Driving while revoked, suspended, $500
Jennifer A. Partridge, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50
James C. Ryan, Mary-ville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Jordan A. Schmitz, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Brayden G. Schremser, Maryville, Defective equipment, $100
Cora E. Schweitzer, Clearfield, Iowa, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, $200
Elijah J. Sharp, Maryville, Animal at large, $50.50
Ashley D. Stafford, Maryville, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50
Alyna M. Thibault, Blue Springs, Expired plates, $50.50
Autumn L. Wagner, Maryville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Two years supervised probation
Garret L. Watson, Platte City, Littering, $200
Cathleen M. Wiederholt, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Jene A. Zarbano, Maryville, Disorderly conduct, $100