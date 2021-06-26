COURT NEWS
June 15
Judge Robert Rice
Eric J. Clark, Maryville, Attempted stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Cody Gregory, Guilford, Assault, 4th degree, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration
Scott M. Large, Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Shauntel C. D. Williams, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $250
Amanda S. Wynn, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
June 16
Judge Robert Rice
Noah L. Allwood, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jasmine N Blindt, Overland Park, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $234; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $189
Robin M. Coates, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $57.50
Kegan R. Greene, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Angela S. McKim, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jeffrey C. Medlin, Pleasant Valley, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Marshall P. W. Pearcy, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Anna R. Spainhower, Grant City, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Alexander J. Thompson, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Operated motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired, built, $80.50
Cedric G. Woodruff, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Failed to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued