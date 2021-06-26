COURT NEWS

June 15

Judge Robert Rice

Eric J. Clark, Maryville, Attempted stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Cody Gregory, Guilford, Assault, 4th degree, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration

Scott M. Large, Kansas City, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Shauntel C. D. Williams, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $250

Amanda S. Wynn, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

June 16

Judge Robert Rice

Noah L. Allwood, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jasmine N Blindt, Overland Park, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $234; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $189

Robin M. Coates, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $57.50

Kegan R. Greene, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Angela S. McKim, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Jeffrey C. Medlin, Pleasant Valley, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Marshall P. W. Pearcy, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10

Anna R. Spainhower, Grant City, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50

Alexander J. Thompson, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Operated motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired, built, $80.50

Cedric G. Woodruff, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Failed to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

