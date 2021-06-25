MARYVILLE POLICE
May 31
5:20 p.m. – 1100 block N. College Dr. – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
June 8
9:48 a.m. –200 block W. 4th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
June 14
6:13 a.m. – 400 block E Davison Sq. – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
9:13 a.m. – 400 block E. Davison Sq. – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
June 16
2:59 p.m. – Mozingo Lake – Recovered property – Debit card
June 18
10:31 a.m. – 1400 block S. Main – Stealing – Ongoing investigation
4:49 p.m. – 500 block Davison Sq. – Identity theft – Ongoing investigation
June 20
10:29 a.m. – 300 block E. 4th – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
June 20
1:55 p.m. – S. Country Club Rd. & Ashley Dr. – Driver 1: Roland G. Farrell, 81, Sheridan; Driver 2: Gwendelyn N. Alvares, 23, Higginsville
3:25 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Peyton R. Frueh, 20, Maryville; Driver 2: Randi K. Nielson, 43, Maryville