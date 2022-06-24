COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 14.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License for The Palms; Something Country; Backyard Vine & Wine, LLC; Walmart Supercenter #801; Trexmart; Holtman Oil Company; Fast Zone 2; Quick Run 4, LLC; The Hangar; Conception Council 1931 Corporation; Mozingo Golf Course; Pizza Hut; Maryville Country Club; The Q BBQ; Tuck Point Bar & Grill; R & M Shooters, LLC; El Maguey; City Star #3; Maryville Elks Club, Inc.; Dollar General Store #1227; Burny’s Sports Bar; Finish Line; A & G Restaurant & Bar.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Economic Relief and Recovery Program Update; Email from Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) on Regional Bridge Program; Extension Council Expense Report (May 2022); Letter from County Clerk regarding new hire; Sales/Use/Road & Bridge Special Sales Tax report
• Patton submitted the May expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Reviewed the new BRO Program highlights provided and new bridge list including National Bridge Inventory (NBI) rating as provided by Andy Macias with Snyder and Associates.
• Members of the Rural Firefighters Association met with the commission to review the recommendation from Ernest Miller at Midwest Mobile Radio Service, Inc. for updating antennas and repeaters for the Rural Fire Districts using ARPA funds. Jace Pine, Maryville Fire Department, reviewed the quote from Miller. Discussion regarding the towers available, incorporating the Nodaway County Ambulance District and looking at digital vs. analog. The Rural Firefighters Association will work to pull together more information, touch base with the Ambulance District and set a future date when more information is available. Those present: Basil Owens, Graham FPD, Ron Sobotka and Bryan Sobotka, with Jackson Township FPD, Stacey Rucker, Northwest Resource Center, Jeremiah Bragg, Elmo FPD, Thomas Shifflett, Maryville FPD and Marilyn Jenkins, collector-treasurer.
Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments Director, Jerri Dearmont and Rita Wallinga, WIOA Workforce Program Director, met with the commission to update their ARPA fund request. Following the release of the WIOA contract, the shortfall to run the Career Center is $16,749. Of that, based on population, Dearmont and Wallinga requested Nodaway County give $9,145l. It was discussed and agreed that the amount of $9,145 would be earmarked pending response from the other four counties.
• An inspection of the sprinkler system was conducted on the Administration Center by Bryan Hunter of Continental Sprinkler.
• The commission inspected a road concern on Road #508 in Green Township. Calls were made to two landowners to discuss. Also looked at a tube on Road #378 in Polk Township
• The commission went into closed session at 1:15 p.m., per RSMo 610.021 (17.) The commission came out of closed session at 2:20 p.m.
• The commission returned a call to a resident inquiring about the next Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) date (July 9 from 8-12.) Resident was directed to the county’s website for a listing of all dates and acceptable drop offs.
• Brian Rose, Blue Cross Blue Shield representative, set a meeting time for July 21 at 1:00 p.m.
• In regards to building maintenance, the commission reviewed the courthouse water bill. Harts Pest Control plans to spray the building on June 15, 2022.
• A call was made to W.R. O’Riley with the Maryville Host Lions regarding the match for the grant for the Senior Center. The commission agreed to deposit the whole amount of $10,500 with the condition that even if the grant does not come through, the money will be spent at the Nodaway County Senior Center. O’Riley agreed verbally to this condition.
No quorum was met Thursday, June 16, as Commissioners Chris Burns and Scott Walk attended a quarterly Northwest Regional Commissioner’s Meeting in Carrollton, Missouri.
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was in office for the normal session time. Also present, Melinda Patton, County Clerk.
• Jerri Dearmont, Executive Director at NWMO Regional Council of Governments brought in a Engineer/Consultant’s Certification regarding BRO-074 (62) bridge for Acceptance and Final Payment form for Walker to sign.
• A quote from Thrasher Group was received and printed. Commissioners will review next week. Walker reviewed a detailed printout from the City of Maryville water department for the courthouse. An inspection of shelving in a storage room was made with bolts purchased to provide more stability for the shelving.