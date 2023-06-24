MARYVILLE POLICE
May 28
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
MARYVILLE POLICE
May 28
7:14 p.m. - Mozingo Lake – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
June 3
1:26 p.m. - 1600 block S. Main – Jacob J. Reeder, 29, Albany – Larceny
3:50 p.m. - 400 block E. 1st - Domestic distrubance - Ongoing investigation
June 5
3:02 p.m. - 300 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
June 6
5:19 p.m. - 700 block W. Cooper – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
8:23 p.m. - 300 block W. 4th – Natasha L. Leland, 30, Maryville – Resisting arrest, Failure to comply
June 9
11:15 a.m. - 1700 block E. 1st – Recovered property – Controlled substance
June 10
7:19 p.m. - 200 block W. 12th – Domestic assault – Ongoing investigation
June 11
4:55 p.m. - 600 block N. Main - Antonio R. Massary, 44, Maryville - Driving while revoked, Failure to maintain right half of roadway
June 12
4:41 p.m. - 400 block N. Vine - Stephanie A. Morris, 35, Guilford - Wanted on warrant, failure to appear
Accidents
June 4
9:15 a.m. - 1700 block S. Main – Driver 1: Carlos F. Wilmes, 82, Maryville; Driver 2: Martha J. Smith, 89, Maryville
11:20 a.m. - S. Main & W. South Ave. - Driver 1: Richard E. Clark, 53 - Failure to yield; Driver 2: Lucas A. McFarland, 23, Red Oak, Iowa
June 9
2:58 p.m. - 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Dustin R. Chambers, 47, Albany – Failure to maintain proof of insurance; Driver 2: Katelyn E. Campbell, 31, Maryville
3:38 p.m. – W. 1st & N. Munn – Driver 1: Justin L. Davies, 25, Stewartsville – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Andrew D. Adwell, 45, Maryville
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.