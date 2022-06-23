LAND TRANSFERS
June 15, 2022
James K. amd Tracie M. Price to Samantha Price and Donte Peterson – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 27-65-34…See Record
June 16, 2022
Norma I. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos to Bradly J. and Jamie A. Busby – Tract in Sec 29-65-33
Norma I. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Bradly J. and Jamie A. Busby – A strip of land in Sec 29-65-33
Kathy Branson to Jeffrey P. Bram and Julie Anne Lang – ½ Interest in and to Unit 10B, Amended Plat No. 1A Faustiana Place, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck to Norma I. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Lot 7 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck to Norma I. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Lot 6 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
June 17, 2022
Carl and Sheila K. Nagle, Paula and Michael A. Birchmier, Sonya Nagle-Beauchamp to County Seat Properties, LLC – Part Lot 4 Blk 6 Original Town of Maryville
Mark and Diana Parra to Richard J. and Jennifer L. Collin – Lot 1 Blk 6 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
Mark A. Snow to ATS Enterprises LLC – Lots 1, 4, 5, Blk 2 Wilson’s Addition to the Town Of Graham
John C., Thomas J., George G., Deborah, Samuel W., Carla, Ronald L., and Craig Eugene Spire; Carolyn L. Harmon; Helen C. and Marvin Derks; Patricia A. Dyer; Emma R. and Stephen Walker; Barbara and Stephen Sheil; Victoria T. and Michael Kempf; Mary Elizabeth and William D. Beatty, Marla and Brian McCrary; John Richard, Steven Robert, Lori Bennett, Susan Jane, Daniel Joseph, Lawrence J., Pamela, Gregory L. Jr, Mark W., James, Gary, and Scott Baumli; Deborah Marie, Jeffrey Scott and Cindy Gould; Karen Elizabeth Gould and Jeffrey From; Linda Estes; Kelly Baumli and Michael Dahlor to Heartland Heritage – Center Sec 4-64-37
June 21, 2022
Shanna Rose Alexander-South, William Raymond Viktor South, Sonya Rae and Mark Allen Nistendirk to Stan Robert and Lindsay Dawn Alexander – Two Tracts in Sec 20-66-34…See Record