LAND TRANSFERS
June 7, 2021
Jean Reed to John D. and Mary R. Archer, Sadie R. Poe – Beg NE Cor Blk 34 F Hastings Addition to Maryville
Demott Rental Properties LLC, Derek Demott to NWMO Investments LLC – Lot 2 Blk 16 WR Saunders’ Addition to Maryville
Larry Shawn and Jill Marie Emerson to Jill S. Kain – W1/2 Lots 5, 6 Blk 7 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Ora Earlene Martin Family Trust, Danny J. Martin Trustee to Martin Family Revocable Living Trust, James and Elaine Martine Trustees – 1/5 Interest E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 12; N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 2, Twp 62 Range 34
Eric Dwane Bressler to Rebecca Ann Bressler – Lot 5 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Don and Chris Jennings to R&A Properties – S1/2 Lot 6 Blk 3 TL Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville
Leann and Jerrell Wayne Kuykendall, Nena Herndon, Kim Trimble and Billie and James Pankau to Larry S. and Jill M. Emerson – Lot 1 Timberview Estates
June 8, 2021
Mark Greely to Joseph P. and Pattie V. Mullen – Lots 7, 8 Blk 4 Smith’s Addition to Clearmont
Julie A. Andrews, Jeanette A. Collins to Tristan Mistretta and Lillian Flanery – A Tract in Sec 19-64-35
Michael II and Rachelle Steffen to Daniel and Natalie McKim – See Record
Christopher J., Lauri and Cheyanne Hontz to Rikkayla Beier and Kanyon Dulin – N 54 Ft Lot 1 Blk 20 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
June 9, 2021
Shannon and Andrea Hornbuckle to Larry W. Polsley – E1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 33 Original Town of Hopkins
June 10, 2021
Charley Burch to BCS Rentals, LLC – E 84 Ft Lot 1 Blk 12 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Billy Dean and Dora Jean Henry Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Michael Sedlak E1/2 Lot 2 NE1/4 Sec 4; SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 4-66-36
Robert and Sandra L. Wilson to Tarkio Real Estate, LLC – All NW1/4 Sec 3167-34
June 11, 2021
Mervin E. Byler Revocable Living Trust to Thelma Audeen Bradford – Lot 9 Boot Hill Subdivision, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Cody and Amber Ladd to Nicholas and Jenna Rafe – Lot 40 Valleyview Subdivision Plat No 2
Kevin and Renee Wolf to Shaun and Megann Wiederholt Beg NE Cor..See Record
Nicholas J. and Jenna M. Rafe to Mikayla Nicole Bendig and Aaron Patton – Lot 10 Blk 4 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition, an Additi0n to Maryville
Margaret Ann and Guy Thomas Merrick to Nodaway County – Com NE Cor Sec 2-64-34
Brian Roderick to Cory Ray and Kasey Dawn Drummond – Lots 3, 4 Blk 34 Original Town of Hopkins
June 14, 2021
William Victor and Paula Coston to Kelli R. Dreier – Lot 26 Blk 1 Jones Hillcrest Subdivision .. See Record
Lacie Molnar to Natalie and Ricky Harden – Lot 22 Except W 10 Ft. and Lot 23, 24 Blk 22 Burlington Jct.
Thomas D. McSweeney to Thomas D. McSweeney – Tract in Sw1/4 Sec 18-65-34..See Record
Jacob and Cortny Shonka to Lane Johansen and Megan Frerking – Lot 8 Macarthur Park Plat No 1 and Part of Lot 9
Philip E. and Marlyn McGeorge Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Diane Thomsen Successor Trustee to Brandon and Brandy Wolf – Tract in Sec 18-62-34
Richard, Renee, Jesse, Michelle, George E., Amy, Wesley and Melina Beatty, Amy Beatty Ferrell to Kelly and Fallon Stiens – NE1/4 of SE1/4 and SE1/4 of NE1/4 and NE1/4 of NW ¼ Sec 7- 65-33 and NW ¼ of SE1/4 Sec 18-64-33
Philip E. and Marlyn McGeorge Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Diane Thomsen Successor Trustee to Todd McGeorge – Com at S1/4 Cor Sec 17-62-34…See Record
Philip E. and Marlyn McGeorge Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Diane Thomsen Successor Trustee to Trestan McGeorge – Com at S1/2 Cor Sec 18-62-34
June 15, 2021
John and Helen Marriott Family Trust to Adam and Ashley Marriott – Lot 1, 2 Blk 2 of William H. Davis First Addition to Burlington Jct.
Daniel Aaron and Wendy Suzanne Waltz to Adam C. and Katherine L. Zrust – E 41 Ft of Lot 4 Blk 4 T.L. Robinson’s Second Addition to Maryville