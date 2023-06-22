COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 13.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License for SSS Missouri, LLC, Burny’s Sports Bar, City Star #3, R & M Shooters, LLC, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, Maryville Elks Club, Inc., Hy-Vee Inc. Food Store and Gas, Applebees’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar; Breaktime #3111, El Maguey, A&G Restaurant & Bar, Walmart Supercenter #801, Canteen of Maryville, Casey/s Store #3786, #3430 and #2469, The Palms Bar & Grill, Tuck Point, LLC, Finish Line and 39th Street Liquor. Sheriff to Kelly Tire & Exhaust for equipment; to One-Write.com for office supplies.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Emergency Management Planning Team minutes; Extension Expense Report (May 2023)
• Discussed the applications received for consideration for reconstruction and new construction for 2023.
• Touched base with Geist Heating and Air Conditioning regarding the back ordered filters for the Administration Center.
• Spoke with Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor regarding Road #293 and a tube at a resident’s driveway on Road #499.
• The commission spoke with Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates regarding the testing that Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be conducting on Bridge #805 in Monroe Township.
• The commission, along with Brain Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected and approved Road #652, .20 mile for new construction in Jackson Township. Roads, #293, #488, and #486 in Polk Township were also inspected.
• Trustees were reminded of the new road construction program and applications need to be turned in by July 14, 2023.
• Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, reported on concrete inspection on bridge # 805. He made the suggestion of using epoxy crack seal to extend the life of concrete for several years. Decision was made to contact supplier.
Larry also presented LPA services invoice #1, Snyder & Associates invoice #1 and LPA check list for BRO-BO74(64) County bridge #0295003 and LPA services invoice #1, Snyder & Associates invoice 13 and LPA checklist for TAP-9900(144).
• A county resident asked if there were any set backs along county roads. Commission responded that it is 30 ft from the center of the road. They suggested 40ft to 50’ for construction of buildings.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 15.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Assistant Clerk Lorraine O’Donnell.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License for Maryville Pub, Sleek Creek Catering, Nopal Mexican Restaurant The Powerhouse. Invoice to Gray Oil for Road and Bridge. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; Sheriff to William Regina for training.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MAC – Opinion on Senate Bill 190; Assessor - Additions and Abatements to tax rolls for April and May, 2023; Snyder & Associates - Application papers for the Missouri Regional bridge Program over Mill Creek and Jenkins Creek.
• City of Maryville reported that the courthouse shows a high consumption of water usage. Chris Pederson, facility manager made an inspection and reported she could not find any issues. Bill Walker inspected the air conditioning units also.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #805 in Monroe Township, Roads #694, #695 and #693 in Jefferson Township. Re-Construction Roads #704 and #698 in Jefferson Township were approved and proceed orders were sent. Also inspected was Road #98 in Atchison Township.
• Jefferson Township turned in a request to re-construct Road #695.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, presented an invoice he received from the City of Maryville for mapping changes, and asked what part of the budget it should be paid out of.