LAND TRANSFERS
June 7, 2022
Jason D. Chesnut to Melissa F. Chesnut – Lot 3 Blk 1 McFarland’s Second Addition to Hopkins
June 8, 2022
Sandra Wright to Zach Smith – Lot 4 Blk 1 Skidmore’s Sixth Addition to the Town of Skidmore
June 9, 2022
Gary McBrayer to Hunter M. Carlson – Lots 1, 2, 7, 8 Blk 19 Original Town of Hopkins, Also Tract..See Record
Alan P. Stiens Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Vernon L. and Marla J. Coy – Com S1/4 Cor Sec32-65-35..See Record
Richard M. and Cynthia L. Busby Revocable Living Trust to Robert Mitchell Parsons – Tract in Sec 21-65-33..See Record
June 10, 2022
Brian H. and Jennifer A. Brown to William D. and Stacy L. Emery – N 78 Ft. Lots 4 and 5 All in Fullerton Addition to Maryville
Rayla Thompson to Goff Rentals, LLC – Lots 11, 12 Blk 9 and Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 Blk 9 Original Town Burlington Jct.
June 13, 2022
Donna L. Hayden Trust, Irma Hayden Clay and Keith L. Hayden, Trustees to Keith Hayden – See Record
Daven and Amadee Huck to Harold D. and Mary Langley – Lot 3 Blk 4 Robinson’s Third Addition to Maryville
Bosch Revocable Trust UTA, Beverly J. Stewart, Trustee to Bosch Land Trust, Bosch Revocable Trust, Beverly J. Stewart, Trustee – Sec 31-67-34
Lori Lea Williams to Seth Edward and Kimberly Dawn Sandau – Lot 4 Blk 4 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
June 14, 2022
Marilyn L. and Donald R. Holaday, Marilyn L. Dowling to Marilyn L. Holaday Revocable Living Trust – Unit 7B Faustiana Place Amended Plat No 1A
June 15, 2022
Edward M. and Sara L. Kurtz, Trustees, Kurtz Family Living Trust to Patrick and Leona Kirwan – SW Fractional ¼ Sec. 30-64-35…See Record
Larry J. Jr. and Jennifer Schieber to Juliann Farrens – Lot 31 Village O East, an Addition to Maryville
Michael and Cortney Goff to Duane and Kristi Rohlmeier – Lots 5-10 Blk 7 Original Town of Burlington Jct.