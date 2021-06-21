COURT NEWS
June 7
Judge Roger Prokes
Austin M. Reed, St. Joseph, Probation violation Disposition, Possession of child pornography, second/subsequent offense, Probation continued without modification or extension
Ashley N. Carver, Hopkins, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Stealing, value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Austin F. Haupt, Maryville, Domestic assault, third degree, Four years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 day treatment
Jessica L. Hogue, Fairfax, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, enter and successfully complete court program
June 8
Judge Corey Herron
Lincoln T. Pope, Pickering, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, four days shock incarceration