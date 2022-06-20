MARYVILLE POLICE
June 5
9:32 p.m. – 300 block S. Market – Domestic disturbance – Ongoing investigation
June 6
8:43 a.m. – Beal Park – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
11:00 a.m. – 600 block E. 1st – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
1:36 p.m. – 500 block N. Davis – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
6:33 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Dalton J. Bloss, 29, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
June 7
2:43 p.m. – 1000 block S. Market – Jaiden C. McClure, 23, Maryville – Possession of marijuana, Speeding
7:49 p.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Assault – Ongoing investigation
June 8
1:43 p.m. – 300 block Carefree Dr. – Lost, stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
2:49 p.m. – 500 block S. Mulberry – Dog at large – Ongoing investigation
June 12
2:04 a.m. – 100 block W. 3rd – Seth A. Kunkel, 30, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Careless and imprudent, Failure to maintain financial responsibility
11:21 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Joseph T. Mullings, 29, Maryville, Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
Accident
June 3
6:14 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Julianna A. Lawrence, 19, Plattsburg; Driver 2: Leanna S. Emery, 49, Maryville
June 4
9:17 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Riley M. Brown, Maryville – Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Driver 2: Raymond M. Bracken Jr., 49, Maryville
June 6
11:59 a.m. – 100 block E. Summit Dr. – Driver 1: Alexis R.N. Aldridge, 19, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Enterprise FM
June 10
12:20 p.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Stephen W. Voltmer, 22, Maryville; Driver 2: Abigail M. Seipel, 17, Maryville
June 11
5:09 p.m. – 2200 block S. Munn – Driver 1: Sarah J. Carter, 39, Clearfield, Iowa; Driver 2: Sandra A. Neal, 62, Maryville