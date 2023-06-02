MARYVILLE POLICE
May 4
May 4
10:41 a.m. - 500 block W. South Hills - Lost/stolen license plate - Ongoing investigation
11:19 a.m. - 300 block W. 4th - Property damage - Ongoing investigation
3:03 p.m. - 100 block N. Vine - Jacob A. Katsion, 27, Maryville - Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
11:28 p.m. - 400 block W. 16th - Jitender S. Guguloth, 31, Maryville - Driving without a valid driver’s license; Improper display of license plates
May 5
9:32 p.m. - 1000 block E. 1st - Trespassing - Ongoing investigation
1:31 a.m. - 500 block N. Fillmore - Lane G. Jones, 21, Maryville - Equipment violation
May 7
1:51 a.m. - 1100 block N. Main - Larceny - Onging investigation
9:17 a.m. - 400 block E. 7th - Property damage - Ongoing investigation
May 8
10:42 p.m. - 300 block N.Main - Dakota D. Chesnut, 26, Bedford, Iowa - Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
May 9
1:59 p.m. - 300 block N. Main - Forgery - Ongoing investigation
Accidents
April 13
6:30 p.m. - 1400 block S. Main - Driver 1: Unknown; Driver 2: Codie L. Wiese, Villisca, Iowa
May 3
2:53 p.m. - S. Main & Horsepower Dr. - Driver 1: Jaden M. Hundertmark, 17, Savannah; Driver 2: Tejavardhan Y. Kallur, 25, Maryville
May 6
9:55 a.m. - W. 1st & S. Munn - Driver 1: James E. Lee, 82, Kansas City - Failure to yield
May 7
6:21 p.m. - S. Buchanan & W. Jenkins - Driver 1: Brett A. Pointer, 30 - Failure to yield; Driver 2: Donna L. Masters, 63, Guilford
May 10
9:40 p.m. - 300 block Park Ave. - Driver 1: Rahulk Devathala, 23, Maryville - Careless and imprudent; Property owner 2: Linda S. Guess, Maryville
