COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 19.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Temporary Liquor License for Black Pony. .
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) number breakdown; Sheriff Inmate report (April)
• The commission attended the Legislative Breakfast put together by the Maryville Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by United Fiber, with guest speakers State Representative Allen Andrews and Senator Dan Hageman.
• David Baird stopped in to discuss a road agreement he is reviewing for utilities when entering county roadways. Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction, stopped in to discuss an email on MoDOT Rock Quality Specifications.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, went over the upcoming tax sale information and gave updates on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) reporting.
• Judge Robert Rice updated the commission on the process he is working through to establish the Mental Health Initiative with the five counties.
• Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, stopped in to discuss his plan for interns. Phillips has hired two interns and proposes to pay them on a bi-weekly basis.
• Jerri Dearmont, Executive Director of NWMO Regional Council of Governments, sent a CDBG form (Section 504) to fill out on each property the county owns.
• A call was made to Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, regarding any current/final invoice to Emery Sapp and Sons. Macias discussed the new MoDOT updates to the BRO program and sent the bridge deficiency rating list.
• The commission inspected the intersection of Road #465 and #405 on the Polk/Jackson Township lines. An email was sent to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, regarding temporary signage due to increased traffic.
• The commission discussed rock with several residents of Jackson Township and Nodaway County. A call was put in to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor, for ideas on soft road spots.
• Reviewed a quote provided from IHP Industrial, Inc. for boiler. No decision was made, a call will be made to Aaron Morriss from IHP on Tuesday to discuss the option of repair or replace.
• Discussed the requirements for road and bridge crew members to have a CDL license.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 24.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authority (MACCEA); Invoices to Snyder & Associations.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: CDBG Monitoring letter (2018-PF-07); Household Hazardous Waste training & collection dates.
• The commissioners discussed calls for road inspection requests. Took a call from a county resident that owns land in Union Township regarding trash being dumped in a ditch along Road #254.
• The commission reviewed a quote for elevator inspection repairs from MEI. A message was left for Billy Mitchell at MEI to discuss the quote for repairs to the Administration Center elevator. Discussed the quotes received from IHP Industrial for repairs of boiler vs. new boiler for the courthouse. Placed a call to Aaron Morris to discuss the quotes. Commission gave the go ahead to order the parts for the boiler to repair (Quote = $16,084) and to be paid out of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The commission will consider buying regulators for the heat registers and insulating of the steam pipes at a later time.
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock came in to discuss sending two employees to the Academy utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Academy takes one year to complete at a part-time basis (three days/week) and has a cost of $6,000 per participant. The commission had earmarked this amount early on and asked Sheriff Strong to bring contracts for review.
The totaled out 2017 Ford Explorer has been stripped and is ready for pickup. The title has been mailed to MOPERM. Replacement options will be hard considering the market. The Missouri Highway Patrol’s used car fleet currently has a waiting list. The commission did not approve replacement at this time. Sheriff Strong also provided a listing of current vehicles with mileage.
Walk asked about the suppression system in the kitchen and talked of a grant for a sprinkler system for the jail building. Also discussed the exercise yard’s issues with the screen “roof.” Strong will get the name of architects that specialize in jail reconstruction.
• A call was made to Jerri Dearmont, Executive Director at Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to discuss the CDBG Monitoring letter that was received from Amber Barnhill with Missouri Economic Development. Dearmont stated that she had nearly all requested items ready to send, but asked for a copy of the county’s Procurement Policy and Conflict of Interest Statement. These were emailed over.
• David Baird delivered a draft road agreement for utilities (when entering county roadways) for the commission to review. Mike Noe with Grand River Mutual (GRM) called in to see where the county is at in this process. The commission will review for changes and additions, return to Baird for a final copy and contact Noe when complete and ready for signatures.
• The commission inspected the rock at Norris Quarries in Ravenwood, a driveway approach on Road #492, Roads #631 and #635 in Polk Township, Road #647 and a culvert on Road #434 both in Jackson Township and a trash in ditch issue on Road #254 in Union Township.
• A call was made to Richard Edwards at Norris Quarries regarding the quality of the road rock the townships have been picking up.
• A resident of Jackson Township called in to discuss a culvert on Road #434.
• Jason Stoll, Trustee of Washington Township was called regarding Road #1034 as a possible reconstruction road. A landowner with property in Washington Township called in to discuss Road #1033 and #1034.
• The commission made a call to Roger Florea, Hopkins Township Trustee, to discuss the road maintenance on Roads #158 and #159.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer briefly ran through some of the calls she has received inquiring about ARPA funds. She has encouraged people to set up times to meet with the commission while they are in session.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, May 26.
In attendance were Bill Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Transfer of sick leave from employees to another employee; Commission to IHP Industrial, Inc. for (Courthouse) boiler repairs (paid through ARPA funds.)
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Chamber email regarding sponsorship for 2022 Annual Banquet; Email from Missouri Association of Counties on county practices; Northwest Newsflash newsletter
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on projects.
• Joe Baumli called in on behalf of the Maryville Host Lions regarding what the commission needs in regard to the Lions’ request for ARPA funds. The Lions will pull together the information and call in to set a time to meet with the commission.
• Walker reported that he looked at a roof leak at the courthouse. An employee of Geist Heating and A/C reported in that he will need to do work on the heat compressor and he will be back at a later date to work on it.
• Rex Wallace (representing the Fair Board) and Dana Auffert, Extension, met with the commissioners to get permission to utilize the open area on the third floor for 4-H displays. Commission approved this for July 6-18.
• Rex Wallace, assessor, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Sheriff Randy Strong came in to discuss transfer of sick leave between employees. It was decided that should this need to happen, the office holder would meet with the commission prior to any leave being transferred.
• Matt Saville, Enel, returned a call to discuss road usage by maintenance personnel.
• Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer/collector presented a Certified Copy of Order which authorizes the Collector/Treasurer to abate from the delinquent tax rolls personal property in accordance with the provisions of Statute 140.120, RSMo.
• The commission inspected Roads #462, #463, #405 and #408 all in Jackson Township and Road #305 and Bridge #0295003 in Polk Township.