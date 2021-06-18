COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 8.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and Deputy County Clerk Lorraine O’Donnell.
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoices to Wal Mart, Gray Oil, John Deere, Oden Enterprises, and American Port a Pot for road and bridge. Road and bridge Gray Oil, Allen Ready Mix. Taylor Concrete, Prosecuting Attorney – Karpel Solutions. Liquor licenses approved for Pagliais Pizza and A&G.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Liability Insurance – Loch Sand & Construction; MoDOT meeting notes for Hwy 71 and Icon improvements; Missouri Association of Commissioners newsletter; Investment report, Sales tax for Motor Fuel, Vehicle Sales, Use and Sales.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, and Commissioner Burns continued to make updates to the CART road lists.
• Sheriff Strong discussed personnel issues.
• A request for Softmatch funds was drafted by Snyder & Associates to MODOT, in the amount of $95,755.28 for the completion of Bridge #0222000. Commissioner Walker signed the request.
• Commissioners Burns and Walk along with Ed Walker inspected Road # 5 in Lincoln Township. A gathering was held on Road #457 in Jackson Township with the media, landowners and the commission to premier new road construction. Also inspected was Road #681 in Jackson Township and bridge # 988 in Washington Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 10.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and Deputy County Clerk Lorraine O’Donnell.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoices to Coenen electrical work for Administration Center, Cintas and Praxair for Road and Bridge, liquor licenses for Something Country, The Q BBQ, Holtman Oil, Backyard Vine & Wine, Fast Zone LLC, Emery Convenience, and Break Time.
Praxair for Road and Bridge, ICS Jail Supplies for Sheriff, Collector/Treasurer for mileage.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Flood Plain Management; Road and Bridge equipment report.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed various county projects.
• Sheriff Strong discussed personnel issues.
• A landowner reported a plugged tube on Road #228. After an inspection of the road, a call was placed to the Trustee and the landowner.
• Commissioner Burns and Walk with Ed Walker inspected roads #83 and 84 in Atchison Township, and bridge 287 in Union Township.
• Geist Heating and Cooling was contacted for repairs to courthouse air-conditioning.