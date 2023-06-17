COURT NEWS
May 22
Judge Robert Rice
Amberlyn L. Potter, Albany, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $400; Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, $400
June 5
Judge Corey Herron
Zachary E. Copeland, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification, complete inpatient program
June 6
Judge Robert Rice
Tyler M. Coleman, Naples, Florida, Stealing, Two years supervised probation
Carl Colville, Ravenwood, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Driving while intoxicated, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Caden Croteau, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $250
Jose M. Ramirez Bruno, Lenox, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, $1000; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $750
Gregory L. Smith, Pleasant Hill, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, Fail to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying blue/red light; Failed to have two lighted headlamps, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Justin R. Taube, Willmar, Maine, Stealing, fourth or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years, 14 days county jail
Stephanie N. Mercer, Wathena, Kansas, Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, 45 days county jail
June 7
Judge Robert Rice
Preston G. Adwell, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $353.50
Martez L. Artis, Independence, Operate a motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $153.50
Stacy L. Caldwell, Tarkio, Seat belt violation, $10
Briann W. Carroll, Burlington Jct., Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Carl D. Colville, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Amber D. Cooper, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Levi N. Fuller, Maryville, Fail to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, $60.50
Gage R. George, Rea, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Larry M. Miller Jr., Pickering, Seat belt violation, $10
Braden S. Minter, Rock Port, Operate a motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $178.50
Amanda R. Morriss, Quitman, Seat belt violation, $10
Samantha L. Morrow, Hopkins, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Tica F. Perri, Houston Lake, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Mitchell E. Prissel, Durand, Wisconsin, Possess completely field dressed migratory bird, except dove without head or one fully feathered wing attached, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Riley L. Pryor, Bolckow, Seat belt violation, $10
Devan W. Pulliam, Burlington Jct., Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, $250; Speeding, 26+ mph over, $528.50
Stanley Rajca, Oregon, Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Madison T. Roberts, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Brayden G. Schremser, Maryville, Speeding, 26+ mph over, One year supervised probation
Ryleigh A. Smith, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50; Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Susan A. Stoll, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10
Joshua K. Woods, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10
June 13
Judge Robert Rice
Aeric D. Aguiar, Maryville, Operate a motor veicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $178.50
Leah E. Powers, Maryville, Peace disturbance, Two years supervised probation
Billy J. Stephenson, Maryville, Peace disturbance, Two years supervised probation