COURT NEWS
June 6
Judge Corey Herron
Nick J. Schuetz, Skidmore, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification to successfully complete Alternative Court
June 7
Judge Robert Rice
Charles W. Henry Jr., Ravenwood, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, third and subsequent offense; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Malinda M. Pangle, Barnard, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, SATOP, Victim Impact, two years supervised probation
Sabrina D. Trautz, Barnard, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $40
June 14
Judge Robert Rice
Sarah A. Shubkagel, Tarkio, Domestic assault, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days county jail shock incarceration
Matthew F. Felton, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two day county jail shock incarceration, SATOP, Victim Impact
Tanner C. Marriott, College Springs, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP, Victim Impact
Shohab S. Nazar, St. Joseph, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Hollie M. Peek, Hopkins, Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued