June 6

Judge Corey Herron

Nick J. Schuetz, Skidmore, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification to successfully complete Alternative Court

June 7

Judge Robert Rice

Charles W. Henry Jr., Ravenwood, Operate vehicle on highway without valid license, third and subsequent offense; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Malinda M. Pangle, Barnard, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, SATOP, Victim Impact, two years supervised probation

Sabrina D. Trautz, Barnard, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $40

June 14

Judge Robert Rice

Sarah A. Shubkagel, Tarkio, Domestic assault, second degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation, 30 days county jail shock incarceration

Matthew F. Felton, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, two day county jail shock incarceration, SATOP, Victim Impact

Tanner C. Marriott, College Springs, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, SATOP, Victim Impact

Shohab S. Nazar, St. Joseph, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Hollie M. Peek, Hopkins, Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued

 

