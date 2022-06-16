COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 7.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Clerk Fee Report; Recorder Fee Report; Invoice to Arnold’s Plumbing & Garage Door Service, LLC; Invoice to Creal, Clark & Seifert (out of ARPA funds;). Caterer’s Liquor License for Black Pony Brewing Company. Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff Inmate Report (May 2022); Investment Report (May 2022); Certificate of Training for the Public Administrator and County Clerk/LEA.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor discussed projects the crew is working on, presented rock tickets and invoices and stated the H-Pile will be delivered today. The commission reviewed an expense report for material listing on Bridge #614.
• John Blackford resigned his board seat on the Northwest Nodaway Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) Board. Blackford recommended Byron Clark to fulfill his term. Clark was called and agreed. The commission approved his appointment.
• The commission reviewed/approved the revised estimate from J& S Cleaning Services. Walker discussed a ceiling tile in the courtroom that he will replace later today. A message was left for Harold Gragg with Hartford Insurance Company regarding the boiler inspection. The commission also spoke with Joe Redford to discuss the inspection needed for the boiler in the courthouse for the State of Missouri.
• Commissioner Walk spoke with Tim Lance, White Cloud Township Trustee on road conditions.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, discussed setting up a time for a Blue Cross/Blue Shield representative to meet.
• Chad Higdon, Second Harvest Food Pantry, discussed local needs and potential assistance through the county’s ARPA funds. The commission agreed to review and discuss and get back to Higdon. Also present: Jenkins.
• The commission reviewed the updated information supplied by Judge Robert Rice regarding the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees. Atchison County will not be participating, which reduces the number of Board members to eleven. Holt County agreed to the change. An email was sent agreeing to the 11-person board.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, discussed First Aid/CPR training as well as active shooter training for county staff. Carter will gather more information.
• Amy Dowis, NW Regional Council of Governments, discussed grants for sidewalks and the ramp to the courthouse.
• The commission looked at the boiler at the courthouse as well as some other maintenance items. Spoke with Geist Heating and Air Conditioning about work that had been done at the courthouse.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 9.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor License for MFA Petroleum Company; County Clerk/LEA to Elkins-Swyers for election supplies; Sheriff to Cooks for equipment repair.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Training for the Recorder of Deeds
• A call was made to Dennis Buckles and Thrashers for a quote to seam seal the Administration Center and the jail building. A representative of Thrashers was able to come in the afternoon to do a walk around for the quote. Quote was later emailed for review. A call was made to Harold Gragg with The Hartford Insurance Company regarding the state license permit on the boiler at the courthouse.
• A call was taken from a county resident regarding the quality of the road rock from a local quarry. A message was left for Jim Knox, representative of Norris Quarries. Knox called back stating a sample would be sent to Quality Control.
• The commission spoke with Dannen Merrill regarding the 911 sub-committee that had been formed to look at funding options for the consolidated 911 center. An email was also drafted to Greg McDanel, Manager for City of Maryville regarding a funding mechanism for the Northwest Regional Communications Center.
• Hunter Kelly, representative for the office of Senator Josh Hawley, called to set a meeting time of July 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
• A lunchtime meeting was attended for the Maryville Host Lions. The commission presented a check to the civic organization to assist with lost fundraising opportunities. Also in attendance: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton, county clerk.
• A call was made to the Missouri Department of Public Safety (Division of Fire Safety) regarding the inspection of the courthouse boiler.
• The commission inspected the road and culvert on Road #424 in Independence Township. A call was made to the Independence Township Trustee to discuss work to be completed.