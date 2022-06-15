COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 31.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Deputy County Lorraine O’Donnell.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to IHP for Courthouse boiler
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: SEMA, Flood Plain Management, Webex information; Judge Robert Rice, Mental Health Board of Trustees, Atchison County to opt out; Blue Cross Blue Shield, list of new excluded drugs with covered alternatives.
• Associate Commissioner Walk registered for the Flood Plain Webex regarding SEMA.
• Joe Baumli and W.R. O’Riley made a request for ARPA funds for the Maryville Host Lions. They presented documentation of lost fund raising revenue. $10,396 would go to Maryville Host Lions and another $10,500 to be shared with four other Lions Clubs in Nodaway County, for Lions International Grant. Marilyn Jenkins also attended the meeting.
• The commission made an inspection of a roof leak at the courthouse, also building and grounds. Walker inspected a leak in the Assessors Office in the Administration center.
• David Baird dropped of a prepared application for placement of utility/facility within right of way. Mike Noe, Grand River Mutual requested the app be emailed for review. He will stop in with a signed copy this week.
• David Baird made a review of the Tiffany Care lease agreement. It shows an easement was made to Tiffany Care for purpose of sewer lines and maintenance. Brock Pfost, White Cloud Engineering was contacted with this information.
• A resident inquired about a road leading to Cain Cemetery. It was determined that it is not a CART road.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 2.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Deputy County Lorraine O’Donnell.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Devnet for Assessor software maintenance, Car Quest & Linde for Road and Bridge supplies and Payroll transmittal sheets.Wilmes Tire for Sheriff vehicle
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Snyder & Associates – Local bridge program changes; CBS Companies LLC – request for zoning permitting to upgrade cell towers; Tammy Carter – Expense report for bridge #614; Mosaic – Nate Blackford – meet and greet of new CEO; MoDOT – Information about the closure at Long Branch; Adds and abatements to the property tax rolls.
• David Baird, Law Offices of Strong and Strong dropped off an opinion on lease agreement and sewer lines at the Nodaway Nursing Home property.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor presented rock tickets for bridge #700, invoices and updates on current projects.
• A Polk Township resident left a complaint of a tube overflowing and flooding her driveway. The commission and Brian Engle inspected the site.
• The commission made an inspection of condensation leaking from an air conditioner unit in the courtroom of the courthouse. Met with J&S Cleaning Services to inspect floors in the Administration Center. Commission approved stripping of floors and new wax on the first and second floors and buffing only on the third floor. J&S will send a revised estimate and will confirm dates for service for the end of July or first part of August.
• Mike Noe dropped off a completed application of utility/facility placement. Application was signed and emailed to Grand River Mutual.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented the ARPA fund balance sheet and mentioned updates to Missouri Lagers Retirement age for Law Enforcement.
• Walk made an appointment with Bryan Hunter with Continental Sprinkler, on June 14, 2022 to make an inspection of the Administration Center.
• The following roads, tubes and bridges were inspected: Grant Township, road #954 and tube#730, Polk Township tube #479 and roads #394, #258, #397, Jackson Township, road # 415, Washington Township tube# 973.