COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, June 6.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License for Sodexo Operations, LLC, Sleek Creek and Conception Council 1931 Corporation. Invoice to Devnet for quarterly software license. Recorder Fee Report (May 2023).
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Grant Township Financial Statement; Thank you/receipt from Northwest Foundation, Inc.
• Reviewed quotes from Walker Body Shop & Towing, LLC and Pitzenberger’s Body Shop for painting three doors for the courthouse. A call was made to Andy Abbott, MTE, regarding the internet in the County Extension office.
• Lisa James, Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds, shared pricing increase for the iCounty software used in her office.
• Rex Wallace, assessor and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to discuss some issues that have come up with the current insurance and Mosaic Life Care. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• The commission spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates regarding #805 in Monroe Township.
• Jenkins presented the sealed bids from Wells Bank, Nodaway Valley Bank and Southern Bank were opened. Jenkins will prepare a comparison of all bids to present at a future meeting time. Also present: Dave Schmidt, Southern Bank and Engle.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #412 in Jackson Township and located a burial spot in the county cemetery.
• An introductory call was taken from Zach Hillis, Project Manager for Pinegates Renewables regarding Silver Bell Solar.
• The county road and bridge crew will prepare a site at the county cemetery for an indigent resident.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 8.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Clerk Fee Report (May 2023); Liquor License for Emery Convenience & Service, LLC.; Invoices to Snyder & Associates.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Road & Bridge Fuel and Equipment report (May 2023)
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity.
• Pam Miller, facility maintenance, discussed the new floor cleaning machine.
• Patton presented the 2022 Financial Statement, Affidavit of Publication and acknowledgement receipt from the Missouri State Auditor’s office.
• A call was returned to Dana Auffert, Nodaway County Extension, to discuss the use of the Administration Center’s third floor during the fair.
• The commission returned a call to a resident in Jackson Township regarding a road within the township and City of Ravenwood.
• Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer/collector, presented a breakdown comparison of the bid information from Wells Bank, Nodaway Valley Bank and Southern Bank. As Burns is not present, a Special Session was called for Friday, June 9th at 1:00 to review, discuss and vote.
• Andy Macias and Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates met with the commission and Engle to discuss details on the courthouse ADA accessible ramp through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant. Reviewed status on Bridge #805 in Monroe Township. Reviewed detail.
• Tim Lance, trustee and Cody Parman, board member from White Cloud Township stopped in to pick up an application for Road Reconstruction and to discuss CART roads.
• Andy Abbott, MTE, checked in with the commission regarding the Nodaway County Extension office.
• Took a follow-up call from Macias on coordinating a time at a later date to do a site visit to Bridge #805 in Monroe Township with Engle and MoDOT.
The Nodaway County Commission met in special session Friday, June 9.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, County Clerk Melinda Patton and Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins.
Business before the governing board included:
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented a comparison of the bank bids to the commission. A motion was made to accept the bid from Nodaway Valley Bank. Following discussion, a second was made. A vote was taken of the commission: Walker abstained from vote. Motion carried Jenkins will prepare and send letters to all bidders.