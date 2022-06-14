LAND TRANSFERS
May 27, 2022
James and Jacque Allen to Louis Smith – Lots 5, 6 Blk 53 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Danny Joseph and Mary Collins to Whitney Beery and Kelli Hagey – Com SW Cor Sec 6-65-37…See Record
May 31, 2022
Jace C. Pine to Jonathan P. Shaw – Com SW Cor Lot 1 Sunnyside Acres
E. Kenneth and Shirley L. McMillen Revocable Living Trust, Kevin McMilen, Kenna Sue Parman and Sherry Parman, Trustees to Jace C. Pine and Bianca Drake – Com at Pt S Line NW1/4 Sec 20-64-35… See Record, Lot 1 Meadow Lawn Addition to City of Maryville
Garvin G. Porter Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Connie L. Wall, Carla L. Howard and Cathy L. Keller, Trustees to Brian Schimming – Lot 3 Pleasant View Addition
Security Rentals, Inc., Joan Hooppaw, Keith and Sarah Arnold, Officers to Aaron Netto – W1/2 SE1/4; NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 13-64-34. N1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 and SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 13-66-34
June 1, 2022
John Brand to Mike and Kathy Brand Lot 2 Blk 4 Beverly Hills Addition Original Town of Maryville
Carl H. and Joyce A. Lewis Revocable Living Trust to Juliann Farrens – E 50 Ft Lot 10 and W 60 Ft Lot 9 Blk 6 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
Lauree Crozier and Daniel James Valverde, Michael James Crozier to Kenneth W. and Cynthia K. Crozier Revocable Trust – Lot 3 Blk 1 West Terrace Place, an Addition to Maryville
Coby G. and Teresa J. Hayes to Coby G. and Teresa J. Hayes Revocable Living Trust – Lot 19 Highland Estates, Plat 1
Jared Vickroy to Jon and Julie Pedersen – E 58 Ft Lot 6 Blk 2 LA Bariteau’s Addition to Maryville
June 2, 2022
5508 Beechwood LLC, Dan McChristy, Manager to Angela C. Kloos – Lot 53 Village O Estates Subdivision, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Johnathen Rozell to Levi R. Murphy – Lots 17, 18 Corn Belt Place Conception Jct.
RPM Agency Equity Partners, LLC to Damien Willmore – E 58 Ft Lots 5, 6 Blk 3 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Clay L. Mathers to Latricia Stuart – S 66 Ft Lots 3, 4 Blk 17 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
Timothy M. Jackson to Hinge-Bac, LLC – Lot 2 Blk 52 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville; E 132Ft Lot 7 Blk 5 Maryville City Company’s Addition… See Record
Lee Normandeau to Emily Little – W 50Ft Lots 5, 6 Western Boundary Southern Extension to Maryville
June 3, 2022
Frances N. and Calvin C. Clark to Frances N. Clark Revocable Trust, Dereck Dew, Trustee – See Record
Allison Strong Revocable Trust to Kori T. Hoffman Revocable Trust, Allison Strong Hoffman Revocable Trust – Lot 37 Plat No 1 Golden Acres Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Donna L. Hayden Trust, Irma Hayden Clay, Keith L. Hayden, Trustees to Anita McCoy – 25% E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 12; N1/2 NE/4 Sec 2. All Twp 62-34
Donna L. Hayden Trust, Irma Hayden Clay, Keith L. Hayden, Trustees to Irma Clay Hayden – 25% E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 12; N1/2 NE/4 Sec 2. All Twp 62-34
Joyce E. Campbell Special Needs Trust, Donna L. Hayden Trust, Irma Hayden Clay, Keith L. Hayden, Trustees to Irma Clay Hayden – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 12; N1/2 NE/4 Sec 2. All Twp 62-34
Anita L. and Jay McCoy to Irma Clay Hayden – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 12; N1/2 NE/4 Sec 2. All Twp 62-34
Carl R. Carlson to Holly and Gary Gann – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Blk 9 Original Town Burlington Jct.
David M. and Lesley K. Oddi to Glenda Jean Staples – Lot 6 Blk 2 Faustiana Addition to Maryville
June 6, 2022
Rickey L. Barnes IRA – Community Bank of Pleasant Hill, Rickey L. Barnes, IRA to Robert and Elizabeth Kinser – Tract in N1/2 Sec 23-66-37
Richard W. and Jessie M. Smith to Richard W. and Jessie M. Smith Revocable Trust – Lot 15 Blk 1 Jones Hillcrest Subdivision, An Addition to Maryville
June 7, 2022
Donna L. Pitts to Kathy Miller – Two Tracts in Original Town of Quitman…See Record
Debbie Mulvaney, Debbie Perkins to Jeffrey and Bailey Bodle – W 48 Ft. Lot 1 and E 32 Ft. Lot 4 Blk 3 Hawk’s First Addition to Ravenwood
Jami Lee Dowis to Tanner Tee and Jessica M. Rickabaugh – Lots 5, 6 Blk 17 Maryvile City Company’ Addition to the Orignal Town of Maryville…See Record