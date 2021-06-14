COURT NEWS
June 1
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Louis A. Smith, Tonganoxie, Kansas, Driving while intoxicated; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, Suspended imposition of sentence, two ears supervised probation, two days shock incarceration
June 1
Judge Robert Rice
William Enk, Maryville, Trespass, first degree; Property damage, second degree x2, Failure to appear warrant issued
Billy Joe Morris, Belton, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid x 5. Failure to appear, warrant issued
June 2
Judge Robert Rice
Adaina Michelle Saxton Ross, Raymore, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Skyler Dalton Ledford, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Reneisha Mikel Rodgers, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Delaney R. Crews, Elkhorn, Nebraska, Speeding, 6=10 mph over, $60.50
Casey John Venetz, Overland Park, Kansas, Fail to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, $60.50
Ross Shelby Rutherford, Savannah, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Kayla Nichole Powers, Clearmont, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Jeremy T. Scott, Beatrice, Nebraska, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure t appear, warrant issued
Kleah Jade Marie King, Eldon, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Derek John Myers Jr., Laurel, Mississippi, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Marteko K. Tealer, Omaha, Nebraska, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Logan Michael Goss, Stewartsville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jacquelin Luella Campbell, Jefferson City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $250
Deandre Shawn Johnson, Albany, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Michale Frank Reed Taylor, Osceola, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
Kimberly Kay Skoog, Chillicothe, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Chase Michael Reynolds, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Jordan Luke Reddy, Savannah, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Damon D. Smith, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Seeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Natalie Dawn McKinley, Platte City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $110.50
Laura Elizabeth Nixon, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Rhonda Ann Wiederholt, Clarksdale, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Tylor David Bennington, Country Club, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $100.00
Jada Janae Shanklin, Indianapolis, Indiana, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Panayiotis David Stavrianos, Ballwin, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Colt Johnathan Gardiner, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10