NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
April 19
Catina J. Hines, 35, Hopkins, Unlawful use of weapon x2
April 20
Shaun M. Frame, 42, Quitman, Possession of controlled substance
April 23
Scott D. Yount, 49, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance
April 24
Dean A. Lawyer, 57, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle
Deputies took a report of rape or attempted rape in Skidmore
April 25
Deputies responded to a report of tampering with a motor vehicle
April 27
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Ravenwood
Thomas J. Howard, 28, Parnell, Owner dog bites person, domestic animal second bite results in serious injury
April 28
Jared M. Dilts, 21, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Stealing, $750 or more
April 29
Clinton K. Harding, 35, Pickering, Assault, fourth degree; Harassment, first degree
May 6
Scott P. Alkire, 66, Barnard, Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually; Display plates of another vehicle
May 7
Madison T. Roberts, 22, Maryville, Failure to appear
May 9
Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, 31, Maryville, Domestic assault, second degree; Domestic assault, third degree; Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Property damage and Parole violation
May 11
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Barnard
May 13
Sophia E. Ferguson, 19, Maitland, Minor in possession
May 14
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Hopkins
Deputies responded to a report of harassment, second degree
May 15
Lane Reidlinger, 26, Parnell, Driving while intoxicated, persistent; Driving while revoked/suspended
Terence L. Pope, 52, Talladega, Alabama, Stealing in Maryville.
May 19
James L. Meek, 59, Blockton, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated, habitual; Intentionally inhale/smell the fumes or induce another to inhale/smell the fumes of any solvents
May 21
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Pickering
Catina J. Hins, 35, Hopkins, Domestic assault, third degree
May 22
Jeremy D. Sutton, 41, Albany, Domestic assault, third degree
May 23
David A. Alexander,49, Skidmore, Failure to register as a sex offender
Sherry D. Young, 45, Elmo, Driving while revoked/suspended; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Fail to display plates on vehicle/trailer
May 26
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Parnell
May 29
Ashleigh N. Stevens, 35, Hopkins, Failure to appear