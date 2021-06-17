MARYVILLE POLICE
June 5
3:26 p.m. – 100 block E. Edwards – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
June 6
5:20 p.m. – 1100 E. 5th – Jeremiah S. Morriss, 37, Maryville – Trespassing
June 7
1:24 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Ronald P. Caselman, 36, Maryville, Disorderly conduct
6:18 p.m. – 1300 block S. Main – Holly J. Caviness, 27, Burlington Jct. – Driving while intoxicated, Driving while suspended, Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia
6:48 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
June 8
9:12 a.m. – 400 block W. 2nd – Larry L. Laun, 73, Gravois Mills – City code violation
11:45 p.m. – 700 block W 16th – Sanjay Saripalli, 24, Maryville – No valid driver’s license, no headlights after dark
2:14 p.m. – 900 block S. Hester – Brian K. Williams, 42, Maryville – No valid driver’s license, speeding
June 12
1:25 a.m. – 100 block W. 5th – Deryk A. Goff, 22, Rosendale – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to maintain financial responsibility, Equipment violation
6:36 p.m. – 400 block S. Prairie – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
8:26 p.m. – 700 block N. Buchanan – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
10:47 p.m. – 300 block N. Vine – Alexandra B. McClain, 19, St. Joseph – Minor in possession
June 13
1:00 a.m. – 200 block E 3rd – Vanessa L. Pappert, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession; Possession of a fake ID; Levi T. Schachtele, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession; Erin E. Pankoke, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession
1:51 a.m. – 200 block W. 3rd – Chase M. Reynolds, 19, St. Joseph – Driving while suspended
3:15 a.m. – 29000 block E. 1st – Tanner B. Derks, 19, Stanberry – Minor in possession; Speeding
Accident
June 3
4:00 p.m. – 30000 block US Hwy 71 – Driver 1: Hunter A. Stevens, 19, Hatfield – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Raymond B. Schmitz, 72, Ravenwood
June 11
7:42 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Arturo Anzures Jr., 26, Kansas City; Driver 2: Alyssa Pace, 17, Maryville
June 12
2:36 p.m. – US Hwy 136 & US Hwy 71 – Driver 1: Tyler J. Wilmes, 35, Bolckow; Driver 2: Kristyn N. Pike, 23, Albany