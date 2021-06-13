NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
April 23
Deputies responded to an assault in Maryville. Cody A. Gregory, 32, Guilford - Stalking and assault
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville
April 26
Deputies responded to a domestic assault in Ravenwood. Skyler D. Ledford, 28, Ravenwood -Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
April 27
Curtis H. Carroll, 41 Hopkins - possession of a controlled substance
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Ravenwood
Deputies took a report of property damage in Burlington Jct.
April 30
Deputies responded to a report of trespass I Skidmore
May 1
Timothy J. Mott, 59, Maryville -Driving while intoxicated
May 2
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Barnard
May 3
Ethan B. Karr, 22, St. Joseph - Failure to appear
May 5
Myra A. Bernard, 29, St. Joseph -Probation violation
May 6
David L. Meek, 59, Blockton, Iowa – Failure to appear
May 7
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Clearmont
Christopher C. Wiederholt, 60, Conception Jct. – Possession of controlled substance
May 11
Deputies responded to a scam report in Maryville
Deputies responded to a scam report in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Skidmore
May 12
Amanda S. Wynn, 38, Maryville – Possession of a controlled substance
May 14
Eric J. Clark, 38, Maryville – Failure to appear
May 18
Deputies took a report of damage to jail property
Cody A. Gregory, 32, Guilford – Failure ot obey judge’s order
William H. Walker Jr., 61, Maryville – Failure to appear
May 19
Crystal A. Sportsman, 35, Maryville – Possession of a controlled substance
May 21
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
Makenzie M. Cobb, 26, Maryville – Probation violation
Joshua A. Fletcher, 25, Maryville – Failure to appear x2
May 23
Jordan L. Kuonen, 23, Maryville – Probation violation
May 24
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville
May 26
Jordan M. Williams, 23, Blue Springs – Failure to appear
May 27
Amanda A. Hensley, 36, Creston, Iowa – Failure to appear
May 29
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville