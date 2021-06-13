NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

April 23

Deputies responded to an assault in Maryville. Cody A. Gregory, 32, Guilford - Stalking and assault

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville

April 26

Deputies responded to a domestic assault in Ravenwood. Skyler D. Ledford, 28, Ravenwood -Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

April 27

Curtis H. Carroll, 41 Hopkins - possession of a controlled substance

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Ravenwood

Deputies took a report of property damage in Burlington Jct.

April 30

Deputies responded to a report of trespass I Skidmore

May 1

Timothy J. Mott, 59, Maryville -Driving while intoxicated

May 2

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Barnard

May 3

Ethan B. Karr, 22, St. Joseph - Failure to appear

May 5

Myra A. Bernard, 29, St. Joseph -Probation violation

May 6

David L. Meek, 59, Blockton, Iowa – Failure to appear

May 7

Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Clearmont

Christopher C. Wiederholt, 60, Conception Jct. – Possession of controlled substance

May 11

Deputies responded to a scam report in Maryville

Deputies responded to a scam report in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Skidmore

May 12

Amanda S. Wynn, 38, Maryville – Possession of a controlled substance

May 14

Eric J. Clark, 38, Maryville – Failure to appear

May 18

Deputies took a report of damage to jail property

Cody A. Gregory, 32, Guilford – Failure ot obey judge’s order

William H. Walker Jr., 61, Maryville – Failure to appear

May 19

Crystal A. Sportsman, 35, Maryville – Possession of a controlled substance

May 21

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

Makenzie M. Cobb, 26, Maryville – Probation violation

Joshua A. Fletcher, 25, Maryville – Failure to appear x2

May 23

Jordan L. Kuonen, 23, Maryville – Probation violation

May 24

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Maryville

May 26

Jordan M. Williams, 23, Blue Springs – Failure to appear

May 27

Amanda A. Hensley, 36, Creston, Iowa – Failure to appear

May 29

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags