MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL

June 3

10:30 a.m. – Michael W. Moyer, 37, Pickering – Misdemeanor warrant, Failure to appear for No insurance, Maryville Police; Misdemeanor warrant, Failure to appear, Maryville Police; Fail to secure child in safety seat; No insurance

June 4

10:10 p.m. – Stephen E. Stevens, 59, Hopkins – Failure to register motor vehicle; Rock Port PD warrant for Failure to appear for possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct; Tarkio PD warrant for Failure to appear for disorderly conduct

