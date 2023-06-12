COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, May 30.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License for caterer’s license for Backyard Vine & Wine; Road & Bridge to Taylor Concrete Pumping for Bridge #805 concrete; Sheriff to Tri-State Ford for vehicle replacement purchase (ARPA funds.)
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Application for 2023 Reconstruction from Jefferson Township for Road #693 (.5 mile); Blue Cross Blue Shield Prescription Drug list changes.
• Road #999 in Washington Township will be paid ¼ mile by the Township/Sponsor and ¼ mile by the county CART funds.
• Nathan King, Missouri Department of Transportaion Senior Construction Inspector (via phone) and Bryce Acton, District Bridge Engineer met with the commission along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, to discuss bridge updates and delivered the updated bridge inspection book. Also present: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.
• Notice was published, notice was posted in three locations in the township and certified letters were sent to the property owners for a closing of a portion of Road #508 in Green Township. A second reading is scheduled for July 6tat 9:00 in the office of the county commissioners.
• Engle gave updates on bridge projects.
• A call was made to a Jefferson Township resident regarding 911 addressing. An amended proceed notice was sent to Norris Quarries to adjust for .30 mile that was added to the CART road inventory.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, June 1.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Liquor License for The Stable Pub & Grub. Invoice to Tyler Technologies for annual software maintenance. Sheriff to Service Lube for equipment.
• The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Liability Insurance – Loch Sand and Construction Co.
• Spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, regarding concrete on Bridge #805 in Green Township and updates on the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant.
• Spoke with Kara Puche, Toys for Tots, regarding storage shelves. Met with Ben Gazaway, Cornerstone Roofing, to discuss the roofs over the entryways at the courthouse.
• Andy Abbott with MTE stopped in to give updates on the server and firewall updates.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #805 in Monroe Township.
• A resident of Polk Township called in regarding a tube on Road #492.
• The commission, along with Major Scott Wedlock, met with City of Maryville manager Greg McDanel to discuss the time and cost for a bailiff for Municipal Court. Some additional information will be pulled before a final decision will be made.
• McDanel discussed the progress of the Village O Street project. Engineering bids have been received and will be reviewed.