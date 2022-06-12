MARYVILLE POLICE
May 18
2:21 p.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Irina V. Younger, 62, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving
May 29
5:51 p.m. – 100 block N. Davis – Dog at large – Ongoing investigation
10:50 p.m. – 2600 block S. Main – Cheyenne L. Gray, 19, Maryville – Failure to maintain right half of roadway; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
May 31
3:56 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine –Lost/stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
.6:14 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Joseph E. Everhart, 44, Hopkins – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
6:14 a.m. – Kristen L. Clark, 29, Hopkins – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
11:25 a.m. – Mozingo Lake – Assault – Ongoing investigation
1:50 p.m. – 1200 block W. 19th – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
8:41 p.m. – 500 block N.Dewey – Jacob A. Wooten, 28, Maryville – No valid driver’s license
June 2
7:14 p.m. – 600 block E. 4th – Caitlin R. Silvas, 34, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
June 3
2:09 a.m. – 100 block S. Davis – Tucker J. Schwebach, 22, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Equipment violation
5:48 p.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Dog at large (Vicious) – Ongoing investigation
June 4
7:05 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Recovered property – Bicycle
11:41 a.m. – 1400 block S. Main – Robert E. Sterling Jr., 48, Maryville – Disorderly conduct
3:00 p.m. – US Hwy 71 Bypass N – Assault – Ongoing investigation
June 6
7:49 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Kenneth G. Weaver, 45, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
Accidents
May 26
3:46 p.m. – 300 block S. Davis – Driver 1: Jennie I. Frame, 41, Burlington Jct.; Driver 2: Rebecca J. Wyant, 50, Maryville