MARYVILLE POLICE

May 18

2:21 p.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Irina V. Younger, 62, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving

May 29

5:51 p.m. – 100 block N. Davis – Dog at large – Ongoing investigation

10:50 p.m. – 2600 block S. Main – Cheyenne L. Gray, 19, Maryville – Failure to maintain right half of roadway; Failure to maintain financial responsibility

May 31

3:56 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine –Lost/stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation

.6:14 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Joseph E. Everhart, 44, Hopkins – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

6:14 a.m. – Kristen L. Clark, 29, Hopkins – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

11:25 a.m. – Mozingo Lake – Assault – Ongoing investigation

1:50 p.m. – 1200 block W. 19th – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

8:41 p.m. – 500 block N.Dewey – Jacob A. Wooten, 28, Maryville – No valid driver’s license

June 2

7:14 p.m. – 600 block E. 4th – Caitlin R. Silvas, 34, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

June 3

2:09 a.m. – 100 block S. Davis – Tucker J. Schwebach, 22, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Equipment violation

5:48 p.m. – 500 block E. 7th – Dog at large (Vicious) – Ongoing investigation

June 4

7:05 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Recovered property – Bicycle

11:41 a.m. – 1400 block S. Main – Robert E. Sterling Jr., 48, Maryville – Disorderly conduct

3:00 p.m. – US Hwy 71 Bypass N – Assault – Ongoing investigation

June 6

7:49 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Kenneth G. Weaver, 45, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

Accidents

May 26

3:46 p.m. – 300 block S. Davis – Driver 1: Jennie I. Frame, 41, Burlington Jct.; Driver 2: Rebecca J. Wyant, 50, Maryville

 

